Note: Aaron Plessinger was announced as OUT late Thursday night, after this video was completed. Read the full update on Plessinger.

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round 11 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at in Detroit, Michigan. Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

Read the full text version of the injury report.