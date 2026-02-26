Kawasaki: Practice Crash Will Keep Chase Sexton Out for Daytona Supercross
When it rains it pours: Chase Sexton had a crash this week while preparing for Daytona, and now Kawasaki has announced he is out for this weekend’s race due to pain in his lower back and hip. Rare to see Sexton miss much time in Monster Energy AMA Supercross as he's as tough as they come. Kawasaki will provide more updates when they're available.
The team's post read:
"🚨 Rider Update 🚨
Monster Energy Kawasaki rider @chasesexton will miss Round 8 of @supercrosslive due to injuries to his hip and lower back sustained while prepping for Daytona.
Stay tuned for updates on Chase and his return to racing."
Sexton has just one podium (his Anaheim 2 SX win) in the first seven rounds of 2026 as he sits fifth in the standings entering this weekend's eighth round Daytona SX.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|149
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|145
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|133
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|131
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122