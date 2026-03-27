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Video: Detroit Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

March 27, 2026, 4:10pm
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Ford Field for the Detroit Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 11 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

Featured riders include: Chase Sexton, Jorge Prado, Justin Bogle, Luke Clout, and Marshal Weltin.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Detroit

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 28
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 28 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 28 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 28 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Detroit Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
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