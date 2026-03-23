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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 23, 2026, 9:00am
Almonte, Spain MXGP of Andalucia (Spain)FIM Motocross World Championship

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 10 (of 17) - Birmingham SX in Birmingham, Alabama

Note: Haiden Deegan won the race but received a one-position penalty, which means the showdown race win is now credited to Cole Davies.

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX Showdown Main Event

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:50.913 3.643 52.610 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:47.270 52.604 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:51.703 0.791 53.113 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:52.193 0.490 53.020 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:58.222 6.030 53.188 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
6 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 17:01.886 3.664 53.610 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
7 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:09.136 7.251 53.464 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
8 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:12.010 2.874 54.001 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Coty Schock Coty Schock 17:17.321 5.312 54.403 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 17:18.331 1.010 54.371 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
250SX podium
250SX podium Align Media
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Main Event

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:43.054 51.783 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:45.445 2.391 51.275 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:18.842 33.397 52.396 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:25.912 7.071 53.058 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:27.871 1.959 53.274 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:30.606 2.736 52.975 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:31.153 0.547 52.565 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 21:48.273 1 Lap 53.204 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
9 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 21:59.549 5.447 53.670 Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
10 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 21:54.102 5.830 53.015 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
450SX podium
450SX podium Align Media
Supercross

Birmingham - SMX Next Main Event

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey 9:00.885 54.958 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson 9:05.921 5.035 54.472 Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski 9:08.520 2.599 54.604 Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani 9:13.393 4.874 55.284 Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno 9:14.499 1.107 55.840 Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
6 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:17.823 3.324 56.451 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
7 Cole Timboe Cole Timboe 9:20.149 2.327 56.372 Calimesa, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts 9:23.608 3.459 57.212 Clifton Park Kawasaki KX250
9 Aden Keefer Aden Keefer 9:25.840 2.233 57.250 California United States Kawasaki KX250
10 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch 9:28.859 3.020 56.539 Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
SMX Next podium: winner Vincent Wey, second place Kade Johnson, and third place Ryder Malinoski
SMX Next podium: winner Vincent Wey, second place Kade Johnson, and third place Ryder Malinoski Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 89
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 83
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 80
4Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 71
5Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 63
6Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 59
7Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 54
8Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 50
9Cullin Park Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 40
10Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 34
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 165
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 124
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 117
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 110
5Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman 		Sebastopol, CA United States 107
6Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 106
7Cameron McAdoo
Cameron McAdoo 		Sioux City, IA United States 97
8Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 84
9Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 70
10Joshua Varize Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States 62
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 221
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 212
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 190
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 187
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 158
6Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy 		Thomasville, GA United States 125
7Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 122
8Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 107
9Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 104
10Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 99
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 2 (of 19) - MXGP of Andalucia in Spain

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Andalucia (Spain) - MXGP

March 22, 2026
Almonte
Almonte, Spain Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 2 - 2 Honda
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 6 - 3 Yamaha
4 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 4 - 6 Yamaha
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 7 - 4 KTM
6 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 5 - 7 Honda
7 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 10 - 8 Husqvarna
8 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 24 Kawasaki
9 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 18 - 5 Ducati
10 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 13 - 10 Fantic
Full Results

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Andalucia (Spain) - MX2

March 22, 2026
Almonte
Almonte, Spain Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 2 - 1 Triumph
2 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 3 - 3 KTM
3 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 7 - 2 KTM
4 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 4 - 6 Kawasaki
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 5 - 5 Yamaha
6 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 8 - 4 Honda
7 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 6 - 7 Husqvarna
8 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 9 - 8 Yamaha
9 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 1 - 23 Triumph
10 Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 10 - 9 Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 102
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 94
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 89
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 75
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 75
6Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 74
7Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 69
8Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 51
9Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 49
10Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 40
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 99
2Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 97
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 80
4Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 78
5Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 76
6Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 76
7Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 74
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 57
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 48
10Jens Walvoort Jens Walvoort The Netherlands 40
Full Standings

2026 US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 3 (of 7) - Rodgers Farm Sprint Enduro in Ninety Six, South Carolina

Overall Results

1. Cody Barnes (Bet)
2. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
3. Grant Davis (KTM)
4. Cooper Jones (KTM)
5. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
6. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
7. Cole Whitmer (GG)
8. Colton Shields (Hsq)
9. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
10. Brayden Baisley (Yam)

Cody Barnes (Beta)
Cody Barnes (Beta) Jade Barnes

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 3 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 63
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 50
3Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 48
4Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 46
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 45
6Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 42
7Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 36
8Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 34
9Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
10Grant Davis Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 25
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 72
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 64
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 63
4Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 48
5Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 45
6Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 42
7Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 31
8Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 28
9Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 26
10Jack Edmondson Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States 21
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 76
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 76
3Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 70
4Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 46
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 44
6Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 41
7Shelby Turner Shelby Turner Barons, AB Canada 32
8Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 31
9Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland Zanesville, OH United States 29
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 26
Full Standings

SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 4 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
TBDMonster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles

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