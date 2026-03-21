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Haiden Deegan Penalized One Position for Cutting Through Split Lane Section, Birmingham Showdown Win Credited to Cole Davies

March 21, 2026, 9:50pm
Haiden Deegan Penalized One Position for Cutting Through Split Lane Section, Birmingham Showdown Win Credited to Cole Davies
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

We have a post-race shakeup from the first 250SX East/West Showdown race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In arguably his best 250cc race to date, Haiden Deegan charged from outside the top ten off the start to take the race win in our first showing of both 250SX divisions together. It was Deegan’s sixth straight win of the season and his second career 250SX East/West Showdown.

However, Deegan was caught on camera splitting and cutting through the track markers on the split lane section, which has been noted as not a legal move. Deegan was seen on the Peacock broadcast running over the white track markers moving from the left (outside) section into the right (inside) section, which was reviewed by the race direction crew of AMA officials. The results now show a one-position penalty for Deegan.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Deegan and Cole Davies finished 1-2, with Deegan besting Davies, but the penalty to Deegan now credits Davies with the race win on the results page. This mean Davies is now on a two-race win streak in 250SX East.

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX Showdown Main Event

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:50.913 3.643 52.610 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:47.270 52.604 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:51.703 0.791 53.113 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:52.193 0.490 53.020 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:58.222 6.030 53.188 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

Update: SMX League Confirms Penalty

Watch the move in the video below.

In the 450SX main event, both Garrett Marchbanks (ninth at the checkered flag) and Cole Thompson (18th) were bumped back one penalty as well, just as Deegan was in sector three. Marchbanks officially finishes tenth and Thompson scores 19th.

Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX Main Event

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:43.054 51.783 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:45.445 2.391 51.275 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:18.842 33.397 52.396 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:25.912 7.071 53.058 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:27.871 1.959 53.274 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:30.606 2.736 52.975 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:31.153 0.547 52.565 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 21:48.273 1 Lap 53.204 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
9 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 21:59.549 5.447 53.670 Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 450-X
10 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 21:54.102 5.830 53.015 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
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