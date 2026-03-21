We have a post-race shakeup from the first 250SX East/West Showdown race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In arguably his best 250cc race to date, Haiden Deegan charged from outside the top ten off the start to take the race win in our first showing of both 250SX divisions together. It was Deegan’s sixth straight win of the season and his second career 250SX East/West Showdown.

However, Deegan was caught on camera splitting and cutting through the track markers on the split lane section, which has been noted as not a legal move. Deegan was seen on the Peacock broadcast running over the white track markers moving from the left (outside) section into the right (inside) section, which was reviewed by the race direction crew of AMA officials. The results now show a one-position penalty for Deegan.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Deegan and Cole Davies finished 1-2, with Deegan besting Davies, but the penalty to Deegan now credits Davies with the race win on the results page. This mean Davies is now on a two-race win streak in 250SX East.