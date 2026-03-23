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Watch: Deegan:

Watch: Deegan: "I mean, everyone knows who won"

March 23, 2026, 10:00am
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The tenth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. As we know, Cole Davies has been credited with the 250SX East/West Showdown win after a penalty to Haiden Deegan. Seth Hammaker rounded out the overall podium. The Yamaha teammates Deegan (250SX West) and Davies (250SX East) continue to lead their respective championships.

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence earned his third career race win (in the last four races) as Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac rounded out the podium. Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from all six 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as SMX Next main event winner Vincent Wey. And below, watch our best of the post-race scrum video, with the best quotes from each rider in under eight total minutes. 

Watch the best quotes from each rider, then read them below.

250SX podium

Davies on the battle late in the race:

"Yeah, no, it was intense. But, yeah, I'm not happy with my riding. I didn't ride great tonight. So, yeah, we'll go back to the – I mean, it's like – I don't know what I can say. I'm just not happy with my riding tonight."

Deegan on the penalty:

"I mean, I don't care, honestly. The only sad part is maybe it's going to affect the streak thing, six in a row. But, I mean, everyone knows who won. I freaking started 10th place, ran over a marker, and I get docked. So a little gift to the East boys. But, I mean, I kicked their butt straight up."

Hammaker on the penalty and points situation:

"Yeah, I heard about that. Yeah, I was bummed for sure. I think it dropped me back three more points to Cole, so now I'm six back. But it is what it is. If I was in that position, I would be pumped. So, it goes both ways sometimes. Sometimes you catch a break. But yeah, it is what it is. I'm not going to dwell on that and just show up next weekend and try to win and get points back."

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX Showdown

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:50.913 3.643 52.610 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:47.270 52.604 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:51.703 0.791 53.113 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450SX podium

Lawrence on heat race battle with Cooper Webb:

"iI don't know, my philosophy is I'm not trying to punt anyone in a heat race and give them any extra motivation for the main, you know. I was happy with how I was riding. There was plenty of good gates. Some heat races have a little more emphasis on them [gates] than others given the starting position if there's only one or two good ruts in front of the gates but they're all pretty good, and, yeah, I was pretty content with that."

Roczen on his mental approach moving forward in season:

"I keep a pretty steady flow through the whole thing I don't want to get too excited and too hyped up [because] before you know it it's Wednesday and you can't get over that. So, I've just taught myself to do that, and honestly you know what helps too is that my kids are freaking crazy! I have two kids but they count as four or five so I have my hands plenty full to not constantly be thinking about racing. So, I think that helps. Then going back to the race on Thursday or Friday you take your mental break during the week and then you show up and you lock in again. I feel like I've kind of just found...and it's harder certain weekends and others, but I've just kind of found a recipe that floats my boat, I guess."

Tomac on LCQ, main event:

"It was a stressful evening. I haven't been in one of those LCQs in a long time. And, yeah, glad to make it through that. And then I was just hoping for a good start in the main event and was able to get out of that inside and give myself a shot at it. But the riding was not there at all. So, just got beat by those first two guys. And well, I felt like I was third best guy, that's where I ended up today."

Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:43.054 51.783 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:45.445 2.391 51.275 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:18.842 33.397 52.396 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Best of post-race interviews video:

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