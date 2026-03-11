Ty Masterpool Undergoes Surgery on Both Ankles, Set to Get Shoulder Surgery in "Next Few Weeks"
Ty Masterpool has posted an update on his personal Instagram page.
The Texas native posted a three-and-a-half-minute video providing an update on his shoulder injury, which will keep him out for the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, and more injuries he is working through.
In short, Masterpool said in the video that he dislocated his shoulder ahead of the Arlington 250SX East Division opener. He got it put back in (via Gizmo Yamaha team manager Bobby Fisher's help) quickly, but they decided to have him sit out the opener. Then, while on a turn track before the Daytona SX his shoulder was not feeling good still and was tight. Masterpool said an MRI revealed a "pretty big tear" in his labrum, which will require surgery.
While sidelined for the immediate future with this shoulder injury, Masterpool said he wanted to have surgery to fix "bad ankles" he has had his whole life. He got both ankles fixed in one surgery and is hoping to get his shoulder surgery in the next few weeks.
It sounds like the shoulder surgery could likely keep Masterpool out of the first half of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well, as he said the recovery process from the surgery is three to six months. Pro Motocross starts May 30 in California. Three months from now is two weeks into June: six months from now is two weeks into September. Is this going to end Masterpool's year completely?
The #44 made one 450SX main event (an 18th at the Seattle SX, after not qualifying into the Houston SX Triple Crown races).
Here is Masterpool's full explanation, which you can read and/or watch below in his post.
"What up, guys? As you can tell, we're in a wheelchair and have to get three pretty big surgeries, and didn't even have a crash, [Laughs] So, I guess I'll start from the beginning. But, yeah, I was here at the facility testing with the team, testing a 250 and shoulder just got yanked forward and it popped out the first time I ever popped my shoulder out, so kind of weird for it to come out like that. But yeah, shout out to Bobby [Fisher], the team manager, he popped it back in pretty quick. So, I was good that [it] wasn't out for too long. And then, yeah, later that week we were just doing PT, and I tried to ride and shoulder was just pretty...it was just too unstable. So, team and I thought it was best to miss the home race [Arlington] and get ready for Daytona, which was the weekend after. And meanwhile, MRI report came back and doc said, I have a pretty big tear in my labrum as well as some other damage. And they said if I don't get surgery, it'll just keep on popping out and create more damage. And obviously that could lead to a bigger crash and etc. So, yeah, they're saying three to six months for that.
And then to address the ankles, pretty much just had bad ankles my whole life. I was just born with them. Like, for example, whenever I would go to a trampoline park whenever I was a kid, like I couldn't even walk the next day, I'd be in so much pain. So, yeah, like pretty much every day I ride supercross, I'm in quite a bit of pain, but I mean, I've just managed to be able to block that out and push through it and not let it hinder me at all, so. To me, I was like, no point of getting surgery and being out for that long with that. So, but to me, since I have to be out for a while [after shoulder surgery], I thought I would just fix the ankles, and I feel like I'll be able to be a better athlete with them fixed as well. But that's a whole nother long story [Laughs] to go over all that." "Yeah, sorry for the late post...just news kept on getting worse and worse by day. So, yeah, it's been a pretty hard pill to swallow to get three pretty big surgeries without even having a crash. And obviously I was a privateer this year, especially after spending all my own money. I spent a lot of money and a lot of good sponsors helping me out and didn't even get to show myself. So, yeah, pretty, pretty bummed on that. I was just having so much fun riding and I was feeling good.
And, yeah, I didn't even get to show myself. So, yeah, I've kind of been a rough couple of weeks. But I mean, I truly believe God works all things for good, even though, like, it's hard for me to see what that good is right now. But I'm sure eventually I'll be able to see it. But I mean, all I can do right now is make every day the most of it. So, yeah, that's why we're in the gym right now, getting a little upper body workout. I mean, I guess the better I go under surgery, the better I'll come out. So, yeah, just doing everything I can to keep the fitness and keep the ball rolling. And, yeah, obviously I tried to get all three surgeries at once [Laughs], but they wouldn't let that happen. I can only convince them to do the both ankles. Normally, though, you don't even do both ankles at the same time but convince them to do that. And, yeah, I couldn't get the shoulder done. So, we'll get the shoulder done here in the next few weeks and, yeah, I'll keep you guys in the loop, keep you guys posted when I'll be back. But, yeah, I guess that's kind of it for now. Yeah. Just appreciate you guys for all the love and support and all that. So, yeah. See you guys."