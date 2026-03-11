Ty Masterpool Undergoes Surgery on Both Ankles, Set to Get Shoulder Surgery in

Here is Masterpool's full explanation, which you can read and/or watch below in his post.

"What up, guys? As you can tell, we're in a wheelchair and have to get three pretty big surgeries, and didn't even have a crash, [Laughs] So, I guess I'll start from the beginning. But, yeah, I was here at the facility testing with the team, testing a 250 and shoulder just got yanked forward and it popped out the first time I ever popped my shoulder out, so kind of weird for it to come out like that. But yeah, shout out to Bobby [Fisher], the team manager, he popped it back in pretty quick. So, I was good that [it] wasn't out for too long. And then, yeah, later that week we were just doing PT, and I tried to ride and shoulder was just pretty...it was just too unstable. So, team and I thought it was best to miss the home race [Arlington] and get ready for Daytona, which was the weekend after. And meanwhile, MRI report came back and doc said, I have a pretty big tear in my labrum as well as some other damage. And they said if I don't get surgery, it'll just keep on popping out and create more damage. And obviously that could lead to a bigger crash and etc. So, yeah, they're saying three to six months for that.

And then to address the ankles, pretty much just had bad ankles my whole life. I was just born with them. Like, for example, whenever I would go to a trampoline park whenever I was a kid, like I couldn't even walk the next day, I'd be in so much pain. So, yeah, like pretty much every day I ride supercross, I'm in quite a bit of pain, but I mean, I've just managed to be able to block that out and push through it and not let it hinder me at all, so. To me, I was like, no point of getting surgery and being out for that long with that. So, but to me, since I have to be out for a while [after shoulder surgery], I thought I would just fix the ankles, and I feel like I'll be able to be a better athlete with them fixed as well. But that's a whole nother long story [Laughs] to go over all that." "Yeah, sorry for the late post...just news kept on getting worse and worse by day. So, yeah, it's been a pretty hard pill to swallow to get three pretty big surgeries without even having a crash. And obviously I was a privateer this year, especially after spending all my own money. I spent a lot of money and a lot of good sponsors helping me out and didn't even get to show myself. So, yeah, pretty, pretty bummed on that. I was just having so much fun riding and I was feeling good.

And, yeah, I didn't even get to show myself. So, yeah, I've kind of been a rough couple of weeks. But I mean, I truly believe God works all things for good, even though, like, it's hard for me to see what that good is right now. But I'm sure eventually I'll be able to see it. But I mean, all I can do right now is make every day the most of it. So, yeah, that's why we're in the gym right now, getting a little upper body workout. I mean, I guess the better I go under surgery, the better I'll come out. So, yeah, just doing everything I can to keep the fitness and keep the ball rolling. And, yeah, obviously I tried to get all three surgeries at once [Laughs], but they wouldn't let that happen. I can only convince them to do the both ankles. Normally, though, you don't even do both ankles at the same time but convince them to do that. And, yeah, I couldn't get the shoulder done. So, we'll get the shoulder done here in the next few weeks and, yeah, I'll keep you guys in the loop, keep you guys posted when I'll be back. But, yeah, I guess that's kind of it for now. Yeah. Just appreciate you guys for all the love and support and all that. So, yeah. See you guys."