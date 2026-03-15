Mosiman Out For Remainder of Supercross After Crashing While Preparing for Birmingham SX
After an excellent start to 2026, Michael Mosiman's season has suffered a tremendous blow after he sustained a dislocated elbow, broken radius, multiple broken fingers, and multiple broken bones in his hand while practicing for Birmingham.
He's had surgery on his radius and will miss the remainder of supercross, although he hopes to be ready for AMA Pro Motocross. Through the first six rounds of 250SX West, Mosiman had two podiums and sat third in the championship standings. He said the following on Instagram:
I’m here with the health update nobody wanted. I got injured this past Tuesday out at The Farm, riding and training. First day back on supercross, getting ready for Birmingham the following weekend. Huge bummer, huge disappointment. I dislocated my elbow, I broke my radius, and I broke some fingers and a few different bones in my hand. I had to have surgery on my radius. They reduced my elbow. Fortunately the recovery time is not terribly long and it looks like I should be, if all things go to plan and go well, hopefully I’ll be ready for outdoors. That’s something that’s good news, but it’s obviously devastating, it’s a huge bummer for all the work that me and the team have put in to be third in the points in the west coast, and to have such a solid start to the year. Devastating, huge disappointment. I just want to say thank you to all the individuals who put so much work in helping getting me to the level I’m at. We’re going to build back and be resilient, which is something I’ve done many times before. God’s never wasted an injury, he’s always brought something good from it, and I’m trusting him to bring good from such unfortunate news. I’m doing all right. Thanks everyone for the prayers and well wishes.