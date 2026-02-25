3. Red Light/Red Flag Gate

Typically, two first-time winners would be enough to steal headlines for the week following a race, but Hunter Lawrence and Pierce Brown's victories are being overshadowed by the lack of penalties that were handed out after the race. During the 250SX main event, Jo Shimoda forfeited the lead when he rolled the finish line and double before it because he noticed the red light was on. Behind Shimoda, Pierce Brown and Daxton Bennick jumped through the section, which allowed Brown to move into the lead. Video evidence after the race showed that Bennick and Brown both jumped with the lights on, yet no penalties were handed out. On Monday, the AMA released a statement claiming, "the presence of the warning light alone does not prohibit riders from executing jumps unless accompanied by additional flag signals or directives indicating otherwise." Therefore, Dax and Pierce were ruled to be within compliance of the rules.

In the 450 Class, there was a red cross flag being "displayed" on the finish line, not necessarily waved. Hunter Lawrence noticed the flag and rolled the finish while Tomac, Roczen, and Webb jumped. In that same statement by the AMA, no penalties were handed out because "riders were already committed to the jump without a visible warning light to reasonably signal the restricted condition prior to takeoff."

This has understandably stirred up quite a controversy. Honda HRC progressive released a statement of their own following the official ruling.

"The team, Honda management, and I are absolutely infuriated that there was not more done in this situation after what has happened to us in the past for the same things. I am very disappointed with this decision, and we will be fighting hard to have it overturned," said Team Manager Lars Lindstrom.

Regardless of your stance on this, it is unlikely any of these riders jumped with the intent to gain an advantage, knowing they may have been putting somebody else in danger. The AMA is in a sticky situation, and there is an obvious disconnect between the riders and the rulebook. Stay tuned.

4. Round One Hero?

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Daxton Bennick is now three for three in podium finishes at the opening round of his 250SX divisional championship. Bennick had an up-and-down day in Arlington. He qualified 12th in the first qualifying session but rebounded to P3 in the second session. Then he had a mediocre heat race but rebounded again to finish third in his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna debut race. Finishing on the podium in every opening round is a great stat for the resume, but what is not a great stat is that those three podiums are the only three podiums of his career. Dax has had his share of injuries through the first two years of his pro career, but he has also underperformed past round one. Is the switch back to the Austrian bike he spent his amateur career with the switch he needs to be a contender week in and week out?

5. Cole Davies is Still Great

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies shocked the supercross world in 2025. A relatively unknown amateur from New Zealand, Davies got a factory ride and showed an elite skill set and mindset that got him two 250SX wins in his rookie season. With that comes expectations for 2026. Davies came into Arlington as one of the championship favorites, but after missing most of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship from his injuries suffered at the SX finale in Salt Lake City and then suffering a thumb injury in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs, there was some talk of a potential sophomore slump. Davies put that theory to rest as he was as good as ever. He was the first rider in either class to jump the quad out of the rhythm lane before the whoops, and his whoops speed was the best of any rider in either class. Unfortunately, in the main event, Cole locked bars with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker going into the first turn and started a massive pile-up. Davies made an impressive charge back to fifth and is going to be a genuine problem throughout the 250 East Championship.

