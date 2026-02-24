Daxton Bennick Has 3 Consecutive Opening Round Podiums, What About the Rest of His 250SX Races?
Daxton Bennick was a long-time KTM amateur rider but spent his final amateur season and first two pro years with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. But for 2026, Bennick joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. So, this change to the Husqvarna (under the KTM Group umbrella) is kinda a homecoming of sorts.
In his first ride with Husqvarna, Bennick earned a podium finish in the 250SX East Division opener at the Arlington SX. It was Bennick's third consecutive podium at the 250SX East Division opener. He finished third in his first ever 250SX main event start (third in the 2024 Detroit SX), then he finished second in the 2025 Tampa SX last February. Saturday night, Bennick landed on the final step of the podium to get his third straight round one podium.
So, Bennick is now three-for-three on podiums at the opening round, but what about the rest of his 250SX races?
Bennick's 250SX Supercross results...
In the opening round:
3 main event starts
3 podiums
Average finish: 2.7
In his other 13 main event starts:
0 podiums
9 top-tens
3 top-fives
Best finish: 4 (2024 Philly SX)
Average finish: 10.4
Last year, Bennick was injured in a training crash between the opening round and round two of SX. Is this the year Bennick carries this round one momentum into more rounds?
All of Daxton Bennick's 250SX Starts to Date
Daxton BennickMorganton, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|3
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 21, 2026
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|22
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX Showdown
|April 12, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 5, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 22, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX Showdown
|March 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 1, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 11, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX East
|April 27, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|20
SupercrossNashville
|250SX Showdown
|April 20, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 13, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 16, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 9, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 2, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 24, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|February 3, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F