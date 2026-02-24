Saturday’s Arlington Supercross 250SX East Division opener saw three of the four Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders down in the first turn of the main event. Cole Davies and two of his three teammates—Nate Thrasher and Caden Dudney—were involved in domino-effect crash from Davies bumping into Seth Hammaker from the far inside. Somehow, Hammaker stayed up, but Davies, Thrasher, Dudney, Marshal Weltin, Coty Schock, Luke Clout, and Bryce Shelly went down. Davies (heat one) and Hammaker (heat two) won their heat races and are two of the championship favorites.

Davies got up and charged to finish fifth, Thrasher 11th, and Dudney 13th in his first professional 250SX start. Davies was the hard charger on the night, picking up 13 positions as he put down the second-fastest lap of the main event behind only Hammaker (fourth on the night).

This ride from Davies reminded me of his ride last year at the Glendale SX, when he won the first two races in the Triple Crown event and was eyeing his first professional win before crashing early in the third race! He charged back from dead last to finish eighth, but his 1-1-8 finishes were good enough for third overall to earn his first career podium that night. He was also in all blue head to toe that night as well...Anyway, back to Saturday night.

Thrasher made up nine positions as Dudney made up six. Brown, the team’s fourth rider, earned his first 250SX main event win out front.