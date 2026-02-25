“I’m speechless about the win, honestly,” continued on Brown. “For so long I didn’t think that would be possible… Really, ever possible. But to come out the first race back and win, yeah, it was special for sure. I mean it meant a lot to me and especially all the people around me. It especially meant a lot to the people around me that saw me at my lowest, you know? I mean there was definitely a lot of doubts and question marks along the way. Yeah, I’m stoked.”

And so are all the friends, family, sponsors and hangers on within the Pierce Brown camp.

“Yeah, it’s funny you say that,” laughed Brown. “It’s definitely not a bad thing how everyone has come around. It’s nice when you show up to the track and everyone is stoked, you know? It makes the week leading into the next race a lot easier and it takes the weight off my shoulders. No, it’s funny because like I said, I spent so much time off and, on the couch, last year. Yeah, I mean I didn’t really hear from anybody. Everyone was just doing their own thing, and I was just kind of written off. Now it has completely changed. Everybody wants to be your best friend and wants to be a part of it. Right now, for the ones that were there when I was at my lowest, those are the people that I have really been keeping close. It’s honestly life. The world keeps spinning with or without you. Especially in this sport. Like we’re talking about, one minute you’re everyone’s top story. Then, like I did last year, you can go an entire year without really racing at all and I don’t think anybody even thought about me. No, it’s funny how things work. Yeah, just to be in the position I am with how much time I took off, it is special, for sure.”

It was certainly a special win considering Brown was, for all intents and purposes, out of the loop and off the racetrack for an entire year.

“Dude, I mean it was tough,” explained Brown of the layoff. “I didn’t really know what the future was going to hold a year ago today, you know? I was doing everything I could day in and day out to get back to racing and back into the form that I was in when I went out... There was a question mark on if I was going to be able to make it back because the level elevates. The young kids come up, and these kids are getting faster. Keeping up with them is tough as it is but missing so many races and so much seat time as a whole was also tough. It was something that I wasn’t really sure I was going to be able to overcome. We worked day in and day out and we just focused one day at a time for the first six months. Then I got back on a bike in October and then that’s kind of when things changed a little bit. I was able to see the progress come quick. Everything kind of came back feeling-wise. I just wanted to come back and prove to myself that I could. I’ve had more than plenty of seat time now. Just to get ready for this East season, it was four months of preparation, and I needed every bit of it. I was hungry every day. I knew I had a lot to make up. It was definitely time needed and it was well spent.”