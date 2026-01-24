In a team manager media interview window on Friday ahead of today’s Anaheim 2 Supercross, we got to hear from several top team leaders in the Monster Energy SMX World Championship paddock. Lars Lindstrom was asked about the recovery process for both Jett Lawrence (foot/ankle injury) and Jo Shimoda (back injury). The Honda HRC Progressive team manager said both riders are recovering well following their separate injuries from the off-season. Lindstrom said he is "Pretty Confident” Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda will both race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this season.

Here is Lindstrom’s full answer.

“Yeah, I think I'm pretty confident that we'll see both of them back in supercross at some point. Jett's recovery is going incredible. That bone that he broke in his foot, the talus bone, is a really important bone, basically that's your main platform for the first thing that the tib and fib [tibia and fibula] touch. So, for that to be really healed is important. He's been doing everything possible, you know, as far as hyperbaric chamber and all the tools and tricks that that we have with Doc G and with the doctors that he had. So, it's been speeding up the recovery process quite a bit, just like it did with his knee [last year]. And that's the cool part. He's in there every day trying to get better. And Jo's been doing the same thing. And luckily, Jo's surgery was really well done. Really happy with that. And I think that he feels so good that I think he'll be back...I wouldn't say that he'll be back for the first East Coast [SX race]. We still don't have a clear answer from his doctors when they think it'll be, but he had some scans done this week, and we should know more pretty soon.”

The team currently has Chance Hymas (third in 250SX West) and Hunter Larwence (third in 450SX) currently racing, with qualifying done for today’s Anaheim 2 SX and the night show coming up shortly.

Watch the full team manager video below, also featuring Dan Fahie (Monster Energy Kawasaki), Steve Westfall (Triumph Factory Racing), Wil Hahn (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing). Lindstrom is on the microphone first.