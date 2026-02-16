Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 6 (of 17) - Seattle SX - Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Supercross
Seattle - 250SX WestFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:10.158
|50.660
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:11.657
|1.500
|49.947
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Anstie
|16:41.811
|30.154
|51.746
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:49.936
|8.126
|52.215
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:51.245
|1.309
|52.467
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|16:59.706
|8.462
|52.355
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Max Vohland
|17:12.332
|12.627
|53.160
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|
Hunter Yoder
|16:15.045
|1 Lap
|53.025
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Parker Ross
|16:19.260
|4.216
|53.209
|Herald, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Carson Mumford
|16:28.108
|8.849
|53.659
|Simi Valley, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Supercross
Seattle - 450SX Main EventFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:02.210
|51.043
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:11.475
|9.265
|50.537
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|21:17.807
|6.333
|52.091
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:23.023
|5.216
|52.717
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:32.540
|9.518
|51.936
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:42.106
|9.566
|53.129
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:48.220
|6.115
|51.866
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|21:50.679
|2.460
|53.564
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:51.449
|0.770
|53.283
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|10
|Ken Roczen
|21:03.296
|1 Lap
|51.094
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|143
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|108
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|107
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|107
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|100
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|97
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|95
|8
|
Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|74
|9
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|70
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|60
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|124
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|123
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|113
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|113
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|106
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|95
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|83
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|80
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|75
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|73
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Round 1 (of 13) - Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:57:21.858
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:58:52.798
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:00:32.531
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Steward Baylor
|03:01:18.056
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:01:20.850
|Australia
|Honda
|6
|Craig Delong
|03:01:37.217
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:02:24.480
|Millville, NJ
|Honda
|8
|Liam Draper
|03:02:45.330
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|9
|Ben Kelley
|03:02:46.050
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|03:03:23.800
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:00:32.531
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:01:20.850
|Australia
|Honda
|3
|Jason T Tino
|03:05:36.492
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:07:06.419
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
|5
|Jhak Walker
|03:10:35.380
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|6
|Christopher T Parris
|03:00:20.850
|Sugar Valley, GA
|Honda
|7
|Joseph R Cunningham
|00:58:12.810
|Murray City, OH
|Husqvarna
|8
|Brody Johnson
|00:29:37.259
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|DNF
|Gavin J Simon
|00:00:00.000
|Donalds, SC
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Big Buck - WXCFebruary 14, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|02:06:21.399
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:06:47.097
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:08:12.979
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Ellie L Winland
|02:24:36.559
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:29:40.738
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
|6
|Carly Lee
|02:32:53.899
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|01:52:13.079
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|02:32:57.710
|Columbus, OH
|TRI
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|00:36:16.179
|Lascassas, TN
|Kawasaki
|10
|Tayla Jones
|00:41:55.059
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|25
|3
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|21
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|18
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|16
|6
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|15
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|14
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|13
|9
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|12
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|11
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|30
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|25
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|21
|4
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|18
|5
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|16
|6
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|15
|7
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|14
|8
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|13
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|30
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|25
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|21
|4
|Ellie L Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|18
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|16
|6
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|15
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|14
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|13
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|12
|10
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|11
Other Championship Standings
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
U.S. Sprint Enduro
Through Round 1 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles