After starting deep in the pack, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/Red Bear/Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor Jr. put on one of the most impressive charges of the day at the Big Buck GNCC, clawing his way from 12th off the line to finish fourth overall and third in the XC1 Open Pro class. Baylor methodically picked off competitors as the muddy course grew more treacherous, using smart line selection and relentless determination to overcome the brutal conditions. While others struggled with costly mistakes in the slick ruts and deep holes, Baylor maintained his composure, steadily advancing through the field and salvaging a strong finish in one of the toughest Big Buck races in recent memory.

Battling his way from the second line to round out the top five overall finishers was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan. As the race continued on, Riordan would maintain his position despite the slick, rough conditions that were presenting themselves at every mile. Riordan would cross the line to finish second in the XC2 250 Pro class, and fifth overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong would get a good jump off the line as the pack of XC1 Open Pro competitors headed into the rutted, wet and slick woods as the rain continued to fall throughout the day. Delong would battle at the front of the pack for majority of the day but would fall back to eighth after completing four laps. Still, Delong would push himself of the final couple of laps – moving himself up to fifth and then fourth in the XC1 Open class, sixth overall, as the checkered flag flew.

The fight to round out the top 10 overall at the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina was every bit as intense as the battle for the podium, as riders traded positions throughout the grueling afternoon. Ryder Lafferty pushed his Morning Duck Motor Company/JDP/Moose Off-Road machine to seventh overall after a relentless exchange in the slick woods. Close behind, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper kept his machine charging after earning the $250 XC1 Holeshot Award, navigating the deep ruts and fading lines to secure eighth overall. Each lap brought new challenges as the course continued to break down, forcing the group to adapt on the fly and capitalize on any small mistake.

Just seconds separated them at times, with Ben Kelley battling through the pack to earn ninth overall aboard his FMF KTM Factory Racing machine. Kelley, no stranger to tough conditions, dug deep as visibility dwindled and traction disappeared. Rounding out the top 10 was Mike Witkowski, who powered his Phoenix Racing Honda to tenth after his own share of hard-fought passes. Together, the group showcased the determination it took just to survive the season opener, showing that at Big Buck, every position is earned the hard way. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino would cross the line just outside of the top 10 overall, finishing twelfth overall but third in the XC2 250 Pro class.

Coming through earning the Top Amateur honors at the Big Buck GNCC was Cooper Jones who crossed the line in 11th overall and earned himself the 250 A class win to start the season off in unfavorable conditions. Cole Whitmer would be second on the Top Amateur podium as he came through finishing 14th overall and took home the Open A class win. Rounding out the top three Top Amateur finishers was Chase Landers who crossed the line 16th overall and second in the 250 A class at round one.

The WXC class faced some of the toughest conditions of the day at the Big Buck GNCC, as deep ruts, standing water and slick red clay turned the course into a true test of endurance and bike control. When the dust settled—well, more accurately, when the mud finally stopped flying—it was Danielle McDonald who stood atop the podium. The AmPro Yamaha rider put in a calculated and consistent ride, navigating the brutal terrain with patience and precision. While others struggled with tip-overs and bottlenecks in the tight woods, McDonald kept her momentum flowing, making decisive passes and managing the chaos to secure the WXC victory.

Close behind, Brandy Richards charged her way to second overall, keeping the pressure on throughout the race despite the deteriorating track conditions. The FMF KTM Factory Racing rider pushed hard in the closing laps but ultimately had to settle for the runner-up position after a demanding afternoon in the mud. Rounding out the podium was Korie Steede, who delivered a gritty ride for Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing. Steede battled through the slick terrain and traffic to claim third place, capping off a hard-fought WXC showdown.

In the 8 am Bike Amateur one race, Hunter Hawkinberry came through to take home the overall win and the 4-Stroke C Lites class win to start off his 2026 season. Brayden Dillon would battle through to finish second overall and in the 4-Stroke C Lites class as the rain continued to fall throughout the duration of their race. Seven Henderson would come through to take the last spot on the overall podium finishing third, but also earning the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class win.

On Saturday afternoon, the first youth bike overall win of the season went to Phillip Arnold in the YXC1 Supermini Sr. (14-15) class. Arnold would hold off his competitors for the duration of the race, while Cooper Johnson would come through to earn second overall and in the YXC1 class followed by Bentley Saxton working his way up to third after a seventh place start to the race.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Jase Jackson taking the win while Hunter Jones and Gage Lane rounded out the top three finishers in the class. Tucker Aldrich would earn the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class win, Colt Chaney would take home the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, James Razor earned the 85 (12-13) class win, Tripp Lewis earned themselves the 85 (11) class win, and Cash Knecht would earn the 85 (7-10) class win. Matthew Simoneaux would come through to earn the 65 (10-11) class win, Peyton Austin would earn the 65 (9) class win, and Kayson Lanier earned the 65 (7-8) class win. Vaida Lavergne would earn the Girl Super Mini (12-16) class win at round one, Aubrey Tsakanikas took home the Girls 85 (7-13 ) class win and Jhorjie Walker would earn the Girls 65 (7-11) class in while Jaden Rhymer took the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

In the Bike Micro race one on Saturday morning, it was Peyton Austin taking the overall and MXC1 (8-9) class win with Ryder Baricska and Mason Bradshaw rounding out the top three overall and MXC1 class finishers. Jacobi Duvall came through to take the MXC2 class win, while Kayson Lanier and Carson Zink earned second and third in the class. Brexxton Buttrick took home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, while Weston Rose earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Rylee Huff earned the Girls (6-9) class win in that race. The Micro-E1 (7-8) class win went to Nathan Zhang at the opening round for 2026.

As Bike Micro race two finished up on Saturday morning, it was Jace Branch earning the win in the Trail Rider (6-9) class, Sean Mcallen battled their way through to take home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win, Mila Moulton took the Micro-E2 (4-6) class win in South Carolina, while Brody Bowen would earn themselves the Micro-E3 (4-6) Limited class win. The Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive saw Brodie Hayes taking the class win, while Jace Branch earned the Trail Rider (6-9) class win.

VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC Results