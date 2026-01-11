The first race of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, and as usual, it delivered plenty of superb racing. To get a better understanding of how everything went down, we sent questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The A1 track was pretty busy and had plenty of rhythm sections. What were some of the upsides, and downsides, of the track design?

It was a busy layout for the opener. We have seen basic designs at the opening round in the past but not so in 2026. We don’t often see rhythm sections that separate riders but we had two of those at A1. The triple-ons after the bridge sections (both, ironically) were difficult but also very key to lowering lap times. I love when layouts challenge the best of the best and A1 delivered.

It was sunny and there was consistent wind all afternoon, which dried out the track, especially during qualifying. What’s it like trying to set a fast lap in those conditions?

The dirt was one of the trickiest aspects of this round. Heavy rains leading up to the event kept the water trucks at bay leading up to race day. The heavy winds doubled down on the weird dirt as it went from soft and wet, to loose and slippery at different times for different sections. The dirt had a hard base but an incredible amount of loose dirt on top which is very challenging to find consistent grip on. Most of the mistakes were due to the dirt, not so much the obstacles themselves.