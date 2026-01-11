Anaheim 1 kicked off the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season in a big way. After the dust settled, Michael Mosiman, Haiden Deegan, Chance Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Max Anstie chatted with the press for the 250 media scrum to break down the night.

Michael Mosiman spoke on resilience and fighting through adversity while his teammate Haiden Deegan reflected on a night that didn’t go as planned and the mindset moving forward. Chance Hymas expressed confidence, making it clear he expects to be on the podium every time the gate drops. Ryder DiFrancesco talked about learning from last season and staying mentally locked in to avoid repeating past mistakes. Max Anstie showed he’s not just here to race—he’s here to win and contend for a championship.

Five riders. Five mindsets. One opening round that set the tone for the 250SX West title fight.

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark