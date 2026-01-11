Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
Full Schedule

Anaheim 1 250SX Interviews: Deegan, Mosiman, Hymas, DiFrancesco, Anstie

January 11, 2026, 7:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Anaheim 1 kicked off the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season in a big way. After the dust settled, Michael Mosiman, Haiden Deegan, Chance Hymas, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Max Anstie chatted with the press for the 250 media scrum to break down the night.

Michael Mosiman spoke on resilience and fighting through adversity while his teammate Haiden Deegan reflected on a night that didn’t go as planned and the mindset moving forward. Chance Hymas expressed confidence, making it clear he expects to be on the podium every time the gate drops. Ryder DiFrancesco talked about learning from last season and staying mentally locked in to avoid repeating past mistakes. Max Anstie showed he’s not just here to race—he’s here to win and contend for a championship.

Five riders. Five mindsets. One opening round that set the tone for the 250SX West title fight.

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Main Event

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:03.832 1:07.436 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 17:10.564 6.733 1:08.253 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 17:12.890 2.326 1:08.523 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 17:13.645 0.756 1:08.241 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 17:20.313 6.668 1:08.239 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted