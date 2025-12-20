The following is a press release from Honda HRC Progressive

Jett Lawrence Injured in Training Crash

Fractured right ankle/foot for the Australian

Reigning AMA Pro Motocross/SuperMotocross champ has undergone surgery

DADE CITY, Fla. (December 20, 2025) – Honda HRC Progressive confirmed today that Jett Lawrence fractured his right ankle/foot in a Friday training crash at the Dog Pound facility in Florida. The Australian underwent surgery today in Florida to repair a fractured talus and navicular. The recovery period is expected to be at least three months.

While this unfortunate news means that Lawrence’s bid to retake the AMA Supercross title is over before it started, he is expected to return in plenty of time to defend his AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross crowns. At just 22 years of age, Lawrence has already amassed 10 professional AMA championships.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now,” Lawrence said. “The team and I put in so much work during the offseason to improve. I keep reminding myself that we have overcome challenges before, and this is no different. I’ll put the same focus into my recovery that I put into being the best athlete I can be each day. My goal is to get this ankle fully healed up and return as competitive as ever and make the 2026 season as successful as we can.”

Lawrence joins teammate Jo Shimoda on the sidelines, as the Japanese rider is currently recovering from a neck injury he incurred last month. For the January 10 AMA Supercross opener in Anaheim, California, Honda HRC Progressive will be represented by Hunter Lawrence on the factory CRF450RWE and Chance Hymas on the CRF250RWE. Hunter has finished a solid second overall in AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross for the past two years, and he is focused on being competetive in stadium racing. Hymas is healthy after having taken the time for a full recovery from ACL surgery last summer, and he is motivated to make 2026 his best season yet.

“This has been a brutal pre-season for us, with first Jo and now Jett getting injured before we even head to Anaheim,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “It’s a shame because the atmosphere within the team leading into Supercross has been really strong, and the riders have been very happy with their bikes. We all know Jett would’ve been one of the favorites for the Supercross championship, but as professionals, we also recognize that this is part of racing. The most important thing for Jett is to take the time needed for a complete recovery. In the meantime, the team is 100-percent committed to putting its full support behind Hunter and Chance. Both riders showed last year that they have the speed to contend for wins and even titles, and I think they’re ready to take another step in 2026.”