Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart Updates After Scary Crash at Start of Anaheim 1 SX Main Event
Scary, scary start to the 450 main event at the Anaheim 1 Supercross, as Malcolm Stewart was unable to triple on the first lap. As he rolled over the landing of the third jump, Justin Barcia was above him with nowhere to go and the resulting collision sent Justin flipping onto the dirt. The race was red flagged. Initial reports from the track are a dislocated shoulder for Stewart. Barcia is said to have feeling and movement and is awake and alert after coming down hard on his back. He was transported from the stadium but did wave to the fans as he was taken from the track. Again, these are initial reports and we await more updates. Hoping for the best for these two.
I have confirmation that Justin Barcia has feeling and movement in all limbs and is awake and alert after tonight’s way-too-scary crash. That was a bad one. Also dislocated shoulder for Malcolm Stewart. Such a relief it wasn’t worse— Jason Weigandt (@JasonWeigandt) January 11, 2026
Early Sunday morning, both teams had made official announcements on their riders.
“To see both our riders and two Ducatis battling it out in the heat race was very exciting and a proud moment for the Ducati brand,” said Josh Wisenor, the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team Manager. “Bam unfortunately got [tangled] up with Malcolm and had a big get off. Bam was conscious, coherent, answering questions, and talking to medical staff. He waved to the fans on their way out, so we're taking the positives from that and will keep you posted as we learn more."
Husqvarna said the following in a post-race release:
Following a solid off-season, that momentum continued for 450SX challenger Malcolm Stewart and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition during the sold-out Anaheim 1 season-opener, where he powered to the fourth-fastest qualifying time leading into the night program.
The experienced fan favorite then recorded sixth position in his Heat Race and had his sights set on a strong Main Event, however, Stewart's night would come to an abrupt end following a scary multi-rider incident on the opening lap. He sustained a left shoulder injury in the impact, with further updates on his status to be made once available.