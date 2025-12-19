The following press release is from NXTbets.com:

NXTbets.com Launches $1M “Perfect Season Challenge” for 2026 SuperMotocross Series

NXTbets.com today announced the $1M Perfect Season Challenge- SuperMotocross, a free-to-enter, skill-based fan contest that invites the most dialed-in SuperMotocross fans to put their season-long knowledge to the test. Pick the 450 Class winner of every SuperMotocross race in 2026, Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SMX Playoffs, and you could walk away with $1,000,000.

How It Works

Fans enter at NXTbets.com/million-dollar-challenge and submit their picks before the first 450 main event gate drops in 2026 at Anaheim on January 10th, 2026.

Grand Prize- The Perfect Season

Correctly pick the winner of all 31 SuperMotocross races

Win $1,000,000 USD

One winner; a skill-based tiebreaker will be used if necessary

Second Prize- Regular Season Mastery

Pick 25 correct winners across the 28 regular-season races (excluding the final three SMX Playoff rounds)

Win a trip for two to the 2026 SuperMotocross Finals in Las Vegas

(2) Round-trip airfare (continental U.S.)



Hotel accommodations



(2) Race Tickets

Third Prize- Know Your Winners

Correctly pick 16 race winners of the SuperMotocross Season

Win an NXTbets t-shirt and sticker pack

NXTbets.com is the go-to destination for fans of SuperMotocross and other alternative and emerging sports who want to stay informed about legal sports wagering opportunities around the world.

The platform showcases:

Up-to-date sportsbook information

Verified sign-up and bonus offers

Global coverage of legal wagering markets

A fan-first approach built around the sports that matter most to its audience

Whether you’re tracking title momentum, evaluating weekly favorites, or simply looking for the best available sportsbook offers, NXTbets.com is where fans start.

Key $1M Perfect Season Challenge Details

Free to enter

Open to U.S. residents, 18+

One entry per person

Picks must be submitted before the 2026 season begins

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. This is a skill-based contest. Additional terms and official rules apply and are available at NXTbets.com/million-dollar-challenge.

Enter the challenge: NXTbets.com/million-dollar-challenge