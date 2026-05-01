Video: Denver Supercross Preview and Injury Report
May 1, 2026, 10:40am
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round 16, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over Empower Field at Mile High.
Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 2 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 3 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 3 - 2:00 PM
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