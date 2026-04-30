What Does the Denver SX Layout Look Like? Watch Track Map Video
April 30, 2026, 3:30pm
Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live
The Denver Supercross, the 16th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on May 2.
Take a lap around Empower Field at Mile High for round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 2 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 3 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 3 - 2:00 PM
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