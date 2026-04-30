Watch: SMX Insider Philadelphia SX Recap and Denver Preview Video
April 30, 2026, 3:55pm
Watch as Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas break down the key storylines from round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Then, the duo previews this weekend's Denver SX.
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 2 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 3 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 3 - 2:00 PM
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