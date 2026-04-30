Cooper Webb Hints Towards SX-Only Future: “This will definitely be my last motocross season”

Cooper Webb has hinted at his future in professional SuperMotocross racing.

The three-time 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion called into Monday night’s episode 664 of the PulpMX Show and says he wants to move towards wanting to move to a supercross-only deal as soon as 2027.

Webb called in to talk with Racer X’s own Jason Weigandt (the in-studio host with Steve Matthes on the night) and discussed his Philadelphia SX result, his post-race comments, and more. Then Matthes asked about his contract status for 2027 and the chance that he returns to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for another deal.

“What are the percent odds you are back with Star next year?” Matthes asked.

“Come on, guy!” Webb replied with a laugh.

“That’s really putting him on the spot. I like this!” Weigandt said.

“I think it’s a good percent,” Webb continued. “I mean, we’re working on it, honestly. The team has been awesome, as we know. We jell really well. From my side, I’ve made it clear this will definitely be my last motocross season. You know, supercross-only is the way I want to go. So, it’s just ironing out those details. Then, as we know, they’ve made commitments with Haiden [Deegan]. Obviously, I think now with Cole winning this championship, there’s some commitments there. So, just navigating that and making it work for all parties, is where we’re at, basically.”

Matthes then joked that Webb probably wants the same money in his next deal as he is currently getting now, even if he only races supercross. Webb laughed.

This often happens with top-level riders late in their career, switching to SX-only deals. Ken Roczen is pretty much there now, although he occasionally shows up for Pro Motocross races for fun. We wouldn't be surprised if Webb is also thinking about adding more supercross to his schedule, be it FIM World Supercross, Australian Supercross, or a number of one-off international races. Webb has been a consistent part of the Paris Supercross roster for years.

When it comes to the two disciplines, Webb is clearly better in supercross on a 450. Since he started winning 450SX races in 2019, he has three total 450SX titles, 31 race wins, and 82 total podiums in 130 starts entering this weekend’s Denver SX. In that same time span (2019 through 2025), he has only one overall Pro Motocross win (2019 Spring Creek National with a 1-1 day) and six total podiums in only 34 Pro Motocross starts.

One would expect “SX-only” deals could also include the three-round SMX Playoffs at the end of the season.

As Webb noted, Deegan is slated to move up to the premier class full-time starting with the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. Davies’ exact timeline has yet to be determined and could be impacted by his title defense in the 2027 250SX East Division Championship next year. Either way, it sounds like this summer will be Webb's final full 450 Pro Motocross season.

You can listen to Webb’s full segment in the video below.