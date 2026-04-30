KTM has just announced its 2027 SX line of two and four-stroke motorcycles, which are the motocross bikes within its extensive model range. As usual, KTM keeps the flame going with two-stroke minicycles and full-sized fuel-injected two-strokes, plus the 250, 350 and 450 four strokes. There don't appear to be changes to these bikes for 2027 beyond the requisite BNGs (that means Bold New Graphics if you're new here) but there's always the chance of a new generation of bikes will appear as Factory Edition motorcycles later this year.

For now, this is the 2027 KTM motocross lineup of two-strokes and four-stroke motorcycles.

The following is a press release from KTM

Nine New KTM SX Motorcycles Are Primed For Dirt

KTM’s unbeatable motocross line-up returns for 2027 with a refreshed look and renewed ambition. Whatever your speed, whatever your ability, whatever your age or goal – follow in the tracks of the sport’s biggest stars with KTM SX excellence.

Motocross is the most thrilling test of bike and rider, and KTM offers the fiercest way to experience this world thanks to a comprehensive 9-model line-up that spans all ages and capabilities. From the first feet of offroad as a junior to the heights of top competition, there is a KTM SX minicycle, KTM SX or SX-F with the finest race-derived engineering ready to take you to the next level. The strongest production package available sets the bar; personal desire then creates the magic.

The proof is in the standard, with SX machinery forming the basis for SMX stars like Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger and Jorge Prado, as well as MXGP and MX2 Grand Prix winners Lucas and Sacha Coenen, and MX2 World Champion Simon Laengenfelder.

KTM SXs have also been the choice of champions at a national and amateur level on a global scale. For 2027, the list of machines is still without parallel, and for emerging riders, KTM offers the following minis:

KTM Minicycle Models

KTM 50 SX

KTM 65 SX

KTM 85 SX (19/16 & 17/14)



2-stroke and 4-stroke full-size motorcycles include:

KTM 125 SX

KTM 250 SX

KTM 300 SX

KTM 250 SX-F

KTM 350 SX-F

KTM 450 SX-F

The first obvious feature for 2027 is the new colorway and graphics that double-down on unmistakable KTM orange, with a dash of red on the tank shrouds to deepen the impact of on-track presence. The decals are in-molded, so hard-wearing and resistant. A combination of state-of-the-art engine performance and handling means that the 2027 KTM SX is a serious contender for all motocrossers – tried, tested and proven.

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded steel frame has passed through decades of evolution, and benefits from every single piece of feedback from our race-winning athletes, as well as ceaseless development for the best response, stability, flex and weight, no matter the size of the motorcycle. That same path of progression can be seen with the advanced, compact and fierce engine technology paired with EFI (including 2-stroke models). The powerplants are unbeatable for dimensions, torque and horsepower and feature specific updates to increase rideability while meeting the latest FIM and AMA sound regulations.

Premium, race-derived components grace the full-size KTM SX machines. Each bike benefits from the best WP Suspension XACT hardware and settings, plus other components including Pankl gearboxes, Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tires across the board, Excel rims with CNC hubs, Brembo clutch and brake systems, NEKEN handlebars, ODI lock-on grips and Keihin throttle bodies.

The 2027 KTM SX family is not only a full palette for possibilities and potential but is also an inclusive celebration of the thrills and spirit of motocross. For this reason, bikes like the KTM 300 SX still proudly sit atop the 2-stroke range, where riders can indulge in the dizzying blend of a throaty powerband blast with the latest tech to harness the full power-to-weight joy. The 2027 KTM SX, SX-F and mini range will be available through KTM Authorized dealers beginning late spring 2026.

KTM 450 SX-F