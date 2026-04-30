Denver SX Full Race Day Schedule
This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will take over Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Supercross. This is the 16th and penultimate round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.
NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 2 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 3 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 3 - 2:00 PM
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- Supercross
Denver250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
Local Time () Track Time (MDT) Saturday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 7:00am – 10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration 9:00am – 9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk 9:30am – 9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 9:45am – 10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours 6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 9:00am) 11:00am – 2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live 10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open 4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close 10:47am – 10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:04am – 11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:21am – 11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:38am – 11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:55am – 12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:12pm – 12:22pm 12:12pm – 12:22pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 12:22pm – 12:32pm 12:22pm – 12:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:32pm – 1:10pm 12:32pm – 1:10pm Track Maintenance 1:10pm – 1:22pm 1:10pm – 1:22pm 250 Group B Qualifying 1:27pm – 1:39pm 1:27pm – 1:39pm 250 Group A Qualifying 1:39pm – 1:49pm 1:39pm – 1:49pm Track Maintenance 1:49pm – 2:01pm 1:49pm – 2:01pm 450 Group A Qualifying 2:06pm – 2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group B Qualifying 2:23pm – 2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group C Qualifying 2:40pm – 2:50pm 2:40pm – 2:50pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying 2:50pm – 3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:00pm – 3:10pm 3:00pm – 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:10pm – 4:15pm 3:10pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm – 5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies 5:06pm – 5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:20pm – 5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:34pm – 5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:48pm – 5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:02pm – 6:08pm 6:02pm – 6:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders 6:08pm – 6:17pm 6:08pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 6:17pm – 6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance 6:21pm – 6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:33pm – 6:40pm 6:33pm – 6:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 6:39pm – 6:52pm 6:39pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance 6:52pm – 6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap 6:57pm – 7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:14pm – 7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle 7:21pm – 7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance 7:24pm – 7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 7:29pm – 7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 7:51pm – 8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Note: Times local to Denver, Colorado (Mountain time).