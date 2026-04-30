This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will take over Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Supercross. This is the 16th and penultimate round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.