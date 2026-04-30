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Full Schedule

Denver SX Full Race Day Schedule

April 30, 2026, 12:00pm
Denver SX Full Race Day Schedule
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will take over Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Supercross. This is the 16th and penultimate round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Denver SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on both Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

  • Supercross

    Denver

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 2
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 2 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 2 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 3 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 3 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Denver Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Supercross

    Denver

     250SX West
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 2
    Empower Field at Mile High
    Denver, CO United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MDT)
    Saturday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    7:00am10:00am 7:00am – 10:00am AMA Registration
    9:00am9:30am 9:00am – 9:30am Rider Track Walk
    9:30am9:45am 9:30am – 9:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    9:45am10:00am 9:45am – 10:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    8:00am11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    6:30am 6:30am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 9:00am)
    11:00am2:30pm 11:00am – 2:30pm Race Day Live Peacock
    10:00am 10:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    4:00pm 4:00pm FanFest Close
    10:47am10:59am 10:47am – 10:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:04am11:16am 11:04am – 11:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:21am11:33am 11:21am – 11:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock
    11:38am11:50am 11:38am – 11:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:55am12:07pm 11:55am – 12:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    12:12pm12:22pm 12:12pm – 12:22pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice
    12:22pm12:32pm 12:22pm – 12:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    12:32pm1:10pm 12:32pm – 1:10pm Track Maintenance
    1:10pm1:22pm 1:10pm – 1:22pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    1:27pm1:39pm 1:27pm – 1:39pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    1:39pm1:49pm 1:39pm – 1:49pm Track Maintenance
    1:49pm2:01pm 1:49pm – 2:01pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    2:06pm2:18pm 2:06pm – 2:18pm 450 Group B Qualifying
    2:23pm2:35pm 2:23pm – 2:35pm 450 Group C Qualifying
    2:40pm2:50pm 2:40pm – 2:50pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying
    2:50pm3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:00pm3:10pm 3:00pm – 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:10pm4:15pm 3:10pm – 4:15pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm5:06pm 4:30pm – 5:06pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:06pm5:14pm 5:06pm – 5:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:20pm5:28pm 5:20pm – 5:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:34pm5:42pm 5:34pm – 5:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    5:48pm5:56pm 5:48pm – 5:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    6:02pm6:08pm 6:02pm – 6:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders
    6:08pm6:17pm 6:08pm – 6:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    6:17pm6:21pm 6:17pm – 6:21pm Track Maintenance
    6:21pm6:28pm 6:21pm – 6:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:33pm6:40pm 6:33pm – 6:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    6:39pm6:52pm 6:39pm – 6:52pm Track Maintenance
    6:52pm6:55pm 6:52pm – 6:55pm 250 Sighting Lap
    6:57pm7:14pm 6:57pm – 7:14pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:14pm7:21pm 7:14pm – 7:21pm 250 Victory Circle
    7:21pm7:24pm 7:21pm – 7:24pm Track Maintenance
    7:24pm7:27pm 7:24pm – 7:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    7:29pm7:51pm 7:29pm – 7:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    7:51pm8:00pm 7:51pm – 8:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Denver Supercross Schedule

Note: Times local to Denver, Colorado (Mountain time).

Denver SX
Denver SX SMX League

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