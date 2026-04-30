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Kayden Minear to Become NINTH Different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Rider to Compete in 2026 250SX

April 30, 2026, 12:45pm
Kayden Minear to Become NINTH Different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Rider to Compete in 2026 250SX
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Kayden Minear’s name popped up on the entry list for this weekend’s Denver Supercross two days ago, and now it has been confirmed: he will make his U.S. pro 250SX debut Saturday.

Minear took the Anaheim 2 SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race win back in January, and got banged up at a few of the rounds, missing the Houston SMX Next qualifying race, then finishing fifth and 19th in the Daytona and Birmingham SX qualifying rounds. At the Philadelphia SMX Next Championship over the weekend, Minear qualified third overall but went down in the first turn. He charged from a first turn crash to finish seventh in the championship main event.

Now, Minear will make his pro 250SX debut at the 2026 Denver Supercross on Saturday. We saw Caden Dudney and Landen Gordon make the jump from SMX Next to the pro 250SX ranks this season to get experience, and this seems to be the case now for Minear. 

Remember, Minear earned national #99 after earning 23 points in two 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts (Thunder Valley and High Point Nationals).

Minear will become the NINTH different Yamaha Star Racing rider to compete in 2026... in just 250SX! No, that is not a typo! 

In 250SX West, the team has had: Max Anstie, Haiden Deegan, Michael Mosiman, and now Minear. In 250SX East, the team has had Pierce Brown, Cole Davies, Nate Thrasher, Caden Dudney, and Landen Gordon

Plus, throw in their two 450SX riders, Justin Cooper and Cooper Webb. Talk about a super team!

With Minear making his pro 250SX debut this weekend, Carson Wood is set to become the lone amateur...at least for now. At this time, it sounds like Wood will compete in the SMX Next Scouting Moto Combine events this summer, but as we know, that could very well change.

Note: Minear raced the pro SX2 (250cc) class of the 2024 Australian Supercross Championship, finishing fourth in the standings.

Yamaha announced on Instagram:

After stacking wins in SMX Next, Kayden Minear is making his move.⁠
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie will line up for his Supercross pro debut in Denver, bringing proven speed from the development ranks straight to the main stage.⁠

  • Supercross

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      NBC
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