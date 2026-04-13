Daxton Bennick Frustrated with Costly Nashville SX Crash: “I should have been back on the box tonight”
Daxton Bennick is frustrated with himself after the Nashville SX. While battling Seth Hammaker for second place, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider went down and collected both him and Hammaker. Bennick finished fifth, but after the race both him and Devin Simonson (fourth at the checkered flag) were bumped up a position because Hammaker was penalized two positions for cutting the track earlier in the main event.
Bennick, who has three 250SX podiums (all three of which have come in the opening round of his three 250SX seasons to date), was eyeing a podium finish but it was Simonson who benefited from Hammaker’s penalty to take the final spot on the podium.
Our Jason Weigandt caught up with Bennick after the race to chat about the incident and more.
Bennick said the following:
“Yeah, it's a bit frustrating, but I rode good, so I can't be too mad at it. Like I feel like, you know, start was good, I made that pass, so I'm happy with the riding. So, it's unfortunate, right? But also, I'm pissed at myself because when I got up slow and that's what really pissed me off because I got up a bit slow and Simonson got me so that's not, not acceptable, to be honest.”
He continued:
“Well, no, his bike, his front wheel was on my head, so I couldn't get out unstuck. …I'm pissed. But I mean, yeah, his front wheel was on my head, and I kind of had to wait for him to get his bike up, and then I was able to get up.”
“Yeah, my riding is good. Like, even last weekend was really good in Saint Louis. I came around the first turn in 16th, and I was able to get, I know fifth at one point and then sixth at the end we jumped off the track, but I feel like every round's been pretty good. Except Detroit, I didn't ride very good, but every other round I've been happy with my riding, so. I should have been back on the box tonight, but we got, we got two more, two or three more, so yeah, yeah.”
“Yeah, well, I heard Seth behind me, and I wanted to go back to that inside, which I was doing every lap. But as soon as I landed, like that turn kind of drops away, and when I landed that the rear end just immediately slid out. So, and I knew there wasn't much he could do because I was kind of going into him. Not much he could do. So, it's unfortunate, you know, it cut me up pretty good, but I'm all right other than that.”
Watch the collision in the 250SX highlights below.
Nashville - 250SX East Main EventApril 11, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:09.795
|52.268
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|16:27.037
|17.242
|53.590
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Devin Simonson
|16:41.692
|14.656
|54.564
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|16:44.202
|2.509
|53.830
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|16:38.178
|52.418
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250