EVS Drops the TP199 Black Series — Stealth Finish, Signature Protection
EVS Sports announced the launch of the TP199 Black Series, a limited Blackout edition of its multiple Racer X Readers’ Choice Award-winning knee and elbow guard lineup — delivering Travis Pastrana’s signature protection platform in an all-new stealth colorway.
Designed for motocross, off-road, BMX, MTB, and action sports athletes who demand pro-level impact defense without the bulk, the TP199 Black Series combines Reactive Memory Foam (RMF) technology with a low-profile chassis and an aggressive all-black finish built to match any kit.
“Voted #1 by the riders who ride it.”
EVS TP199 — Multiple Racer X Readers’ Choice Award Winner
Built on the TP199 Platform
At the core of the Black Series is the same TP199 protection system that riders have voted #1 multiple years running in the Racer X Readers’ Choice Awards. Powered by Reactive Memory Foam (RMF), the guard absorbs and disperses impact energy on contact while remaining flexible during movement — solving the common problem of bulky, restrictive knee protection that slows riders down. A compression liner and adjustable straps keep the guard locked in place through every berm, jump, and section.
Developed with Travis Pastrana
The TP199 was built from the ground up with direct input from Travis Pastrana — one of the most decorated and recognizable athletes in action sports history. Pastrana’s feedback shaped the guard’s low-profile chassis, fit system, and RMF technology, resulting in a protection platform trusted at the pro level and proven across disciplines. The Black Series Blackout colorway extends that platform into a clean, modern aesthetic for riders who want their gear to blend in as much as it performs.
The TP199 Black Series Lineup
The Black Series includes three products built on the same award-winning platform:
- TP199 Knee Guard Blackout — The full-size flagship. Signature RMF protection, compression liner, and adjustable straps in a stealth all-black finish.
- TP199 Lite Knee Guard Blackout — A trimmed-down chassis for riders who prioritize maximum mobility without sacrificing impact defense.
- TP199 Elbow Guard Blackout — The same RMF technology and secure fit system, purpose-built for elbow protection. Matches the full Black Series lineup seamlessly.
Key Features
- Multiple Racer X Readers’ Choice Award Winner
- Travis Pastrana Signature Design — rider-developed for pro-level performance
- Reactive Memory Foam (RMF) — impact-absorbing protection that adapts to hits
- Lightweight + Flexible Chassis — streamlined design for unrestricted mobility
- Comfort Liner — reduces slipping, irritation, and hot spots
- Adjustable Compression Straps — secure, customizable fit for all-day wear
- Blackout Colorway — stealth styling for a modern, aggressive look
Availability
The EVS TP199 Black Series is available now through authorized EVS dealers and online at evssports.com.
About EVS Sports
EVS Sports is a leading manufacturer of protective gear for motocross, off-road, and action sports athletes. Built on a foundation of rider-driven innovation, EVS develops protection systems engineered to keep riders on the bike — without sacrificing comfort, mobility, or style.