Jorge Prado "Disappointed" with Nashville SX Crash: “It’s frustrating to know that one mistake cost me what could have been a great night"
Jorge Prado is not pumped with his costly mistake at the Nashville SX.
The Red Bull KTM rider jumped out to a great start and was running inside the top five for the first half of the race. He was running fourth until the 11th lap, when he crashed and dropped back to 13th where he would finish the 24-lap race.
This was just his third double-digit finish of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, and oddly all have been 13th place finishes! In his ten main event starts this season, he has finished: 3-13-7-7-5-6-7-13-4-13.
Afterwards in the KTM post-race release, he explained he knew he had to push to get back to the podium again, after his season-opening P3 finish at Angel Stadium. While it has already been a hugely successful season where both his riding and results have improve significantly following a tough first full year in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship last year, Prado is still looking to improve to finish each weekend to out supercross. Could he land a second podium finish before the season is over?
Prado's full quote in the KTM post-race release:
"It was a frustrating Main Event in Nashville. I felt good all day, and I’m just upset with myself that I wasn’t able to execute the plan I had in my head for the race. I knew I had to push hard – push it to the limit every lap – if I wanted to be on the podium. I feel I had what it took to be on the podium tonight, so I’m disappointed. My bike was good all day and good enough to be up there, so it’s frustrating to know that one mistake cost me what could have been a great night. But the positive is I’m here to learn this year, and learning every week is what I’m doing. I will regroup, keep putting in the work this week, and be even better next weekend."
Nashville - 450SX Main EventApril 11, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:31.330
|52.323
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:38.501
|7.171
|53.320
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:42.710
|4.210
|52.411
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Chase Sexton
|21:44.439
|1.730
|53.398
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Justin Hill
|21:52.249
|7.811
|53.249
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:47.740
|52.578
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|7
|Justin Cooper
|21:56.774
|9.034
|53.129
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|22:06.826
|10.052
|54.040
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|9
|Colt Nichols
|22:09.365
|2.540
|54.248
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|10
|Shane McElrath
|22:13.682
|4.317
|54.163
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|11
|Dean Wilson
|22:16.946
|3.263
|54.310
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R
|12
|Eli Tomac
|22:22.524
|5.579
|53.513
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|13
|Jorge Prado
|22:25.916
|3.392
|53.009
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Christian Craig
|21:35.604
|1 Lap
|55.389
|Temecula, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|15
|Vince Friese
|21:57.757
|22.154
|55.310
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Kawasaki KX450