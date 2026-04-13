Jorge Prado is not pumped with his costly mistake at the Nashville SX.

The Red Bull KTM rider jumped out to a great start and was running inside the top five for the first half of the race. He was running fourth until the 11th lap, when he crashed and dropped back to 13th where he would finish the 24-lap race.

This was just his third double-digit finish of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, and oddly all have been 13th place finishes! In his ten main event starts this season, he has finished: 3-13-7-7-5-6-7-13-4-13.

Afterwards in the KTM post-race release, he explained he knew he had to push to get back to the podium again, after his season-opening P3 finish at Angel Stadium. While it has already been a hugely successful season where both his riding and results have improve significantly following a tough first full year in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship last year, Prado is still looking to improve to finish each weekend to out supercross. Could he land a second podium finish before the season is over?

Prado's full quote in the KTM post-race release: