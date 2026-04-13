During the Nashville SX main event, Seth Hammaker finished third but was penalized two positions for cutting the track.

Hammaker had two crashes, the first one was on his own before the 180-degree turn right before the whoops section. He remounted and cut the turn off since his bike was facing backwards. He was penalized one position for cutting the track, plus an additional position for position gained when off the track—which does align with the ruling in the rulebook.

Watch the incident starting at the 1:55 mark in the highlights video below.