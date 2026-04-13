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Nashville SX: Hammaker Penalized, Simonson Picks up First Career Podium Finish

April 13, 2026, 10:00am
Nashville SX: Hammaker Penalized, Simonson Picks up First Career Podium Finish
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

During the Nashville SX main event, Seth Hammaker finished third but was penalized two positions for cutting the track.

Hammaker had two crashes, the first one was on his own before the 180-degree turn right before the whoops section. He remounted and cut the turn off since his bike was facing backwards. He was penalized one position for cutting the track, plus an additional position for position gained when off the track—which does align with the ruling in the rulebook.

Watch the incident starting at the 1:55 mark in the highlights video below.

Hammaker came through the finish line third behind Cole Davies and Nate Thrasher, but was penalized those two positions, bumping him back to fifth.

The post-race penalty was noted after the race had finished, so the awesome guitar trophy was taken back from Hammaker and given to Simonson.

The post-race penalty was noted after the race had finished, so the awesome guitar trophy was taken back from Hammaker and given to Simonson.

Here is the note from the Race Direction (RD) release from the SMX Media team. 

250 Main – RD reviewed rider #10 (Hammaker) for a track cut after crashing in a corner. It was determined he gained an advantage and a position while off track. He received a 2-position penalty (1 position gained, plus one for the offense). Hammaker moved from 3rd to 5th overall.

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Main Event

April 11, 2026
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:09.795 52.268 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:27.037 17.242 53.590 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 16:41.692 14.656 54.564 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.202 2.509 53.830 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:38.178 52.418 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

So, this means Hammaker is 19 points down on Davies now with just two rounds remaining in the 250SX East Division Championship.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 161
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 142
3Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 121
4Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 103
5Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 100
Full Standings

Hammaker said the following after the race in the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki post-race release: 

“The day was okay. I qualified P1 and felt really solid, just gelling with the track right away. The heat race went well, too. I got off to a second-place start, made the pass for the lead, and felt like I was riding really well heading into the main.

In the main event, I didn’t get the best start, but I worked my way around the inside and came out inside the top five, then made a couple of quick passes to get into second and start chasing the lead. I made a mistake on my own getting too close to the tuff blocks, clipped my foot, and went down, which put me back a bit. I was able to regroup, get back up to fifth, and charge back into podium position.

Late in the race, I was pushing to make a move for second when [Daxton Bennick] made a mistake, and we came together, which was unfortunate. Even after that, I got going again with the bike pretty tore up and fought back to third. Overall, I felt good, just had one too many mistakes in the main. We’ll clean it up and come back stronger. I’m just glad to be healthy.”

Simonson posted on Instagram:

"Unreal…I’ve worked my a$$ off to be in this position. Thank you Brandon @clubmx for giving me this opportunity and believing in me before I believed in myself. P3 on the night in Nashville🤝 Gotta be in it to win it."

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