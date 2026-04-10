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How Many 450SX Wins Does Ken Roczen Have at Double Digit Rounds?

April 10, 2026, 2:00pm
How Many 450SX Wins Does Ken Roczen Have at Double Digit Rounds?
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many 450SX Wins Does Ken Roczen Have at Double Digit Rounds?

Ken Roczen earned back-to-back wins at the Detroit and St. Louis SX rounds. This was his first time going back-to-back since the trio of Indianapolis SX in 2021 that he swept in late January into early February.

With 2-1-1 finishes in the previous three rounds, Roczen cut his 31-point deficit to just five points behind the tie between championship leaders Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence heading into tomorrow’s Nashville SX, round 13 of the 17-round championship.

Here is one thing to consider: Roczen has never won a 450SX race at round 13! He has won every 450SX round at least once EXCEPT for round 13 and round 17—he’s never won a race at either!

When we take a look at Roczen’s career 450SX wins, he has 26 total wins to date...

Wins at rounds 1-9: 19 (one win this year at round 5 in Glendale)
Wins at rounds 10-17: 7 (two of which are this year in rounds 11 and 12, Detroit and St. Louis)

Could Roczen break his round 13 winless streak and make it three straight wins this weekend? Could he leave Nashville with the championship lead?

Ken Roczen's 26 450SX Wins to Date and the Round It Was

RaceDateMachineRound of SeasonYear
St. Louis4-Apr-26Suzuki RM-Z450122026
Detroit28-Mar-26Suzuki RM-Z45011
Glendale7-Feb-26Suzuki RM-Z4505
Daytona1-Mar-25Suzuki RM-Z45082025
Glendale10-Feb-24Suzuki RM-Z45062024
Indianapolis11-Mar-23Suzuki RM-Z45092023
Anaheim 18-Jan-22Honda CRF450R12022
Atlanta 213-Apr-21Honda CRF450R142021
Indianapolis 36-Feb-21Honda CRF450R6
Indianapolis 22-Feb-21Honda CRF450R5
Indianapolis 130-Jan-21Honda CRF450R4
Salt Lake City 514-Jun-20Honda CRF450R152020
Atlanta29-Feb-20Honda CRF450R9
Glendale25-Jan-20Honda CRF450R4
St. Louis11-Jan-20Honda CRF450R2
San Diego14-Jan-17Honda CRF450R22017
Anaheim 17-Jan-17Honda CRF450R1
East Rutherford30-Apr-16Suzuki RM-Z450162016
Foxborough23-Apr-16Suzuki RM-Z45015
Toronto12-Mar-16Suzuki RM-Z45010
Arlington20-Feb-16Suzuki RM-Z4507
Glendale6-Feb-16Suzuki RM-Z4505
Anaheim 217-Jan-15Suzuki RM-Z45032015
Anaheim 13-Jan-15Suzuki RM-Z4501
Atlanta22-Feb-14KTM 450 SX-F82014
Anaheim I4-Jan-14KTM 450 SX-F1


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