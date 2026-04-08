MXGP Heads to Italy for Round Four MXGP of Sardegna This Weekend

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

TIME TO DANCE IN THE DUNES AT THE MXGP OF SARDEGNA

RIOLA SARDO (Sardegna, Italy) – The 2026 FIM Motocross World Championships resumes after a weekend off with the annual spring visit to the island of Sardegna, as the Crossodromo Comunale “Le Dune” circuit awaits the MXGP elite for round four of the series!

There has been no shortage of physical challenges already this season, but the deep sand of RIola Sardo will test even the fittest riders as it shifts every lap, sapping the power of both man and machine in what are usually hot conditions for this time of the year. The second-largest island in the Mediterannean Sea is on a similar latitude to that of Andalucia, and the climate, when added to the demanding nature of the circuit, always makes this GP a very tough one!

In the previous five MXGP events on this island, hosting a GP every year since 2021, no rider has won here more than twice, but three who have done that line up in MXGP this weekend. Jeffrey Herlings, now with the Honda HRC Petronas squad, won here in 2021 and ‘23, the latter success an emotional one due to him reaching his 100th GP victory. Kay de Wolf has taken the MX2 victory in each of the last two years for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, while Herlings’ teammate Tom Vialle took MX2 glory in 2021 & ’22.

Current MXGP red plate holder Lucas Coenen took his first ever MXGP race win here last year for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but crashed out of the second outing. With his form in the shallower sands of Almonte, the teenage prodigy has to be a strong favourite this weekend, even though Romain Febvre took the first overall victory of his title-winning season last year for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP.

Reigning MX2 World Champion Simon Längenfelder took the first Qualifying Race win of his 2025 season here for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but he has yet to finish on the podium at Riola Sardo, despite spending a lot of time here in winter training. Nobody in the current MX2 line-up has even won a GP race here, so there are many out to change that situation!

The EMX250 European Championship class heads for Sardegna for the first time since 2023, and the sand specialists in the class will be keen to unseat the currently unbeaten Spaniard Francisco Garcia, who has a perfect 100-point total for Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki, with his Australian teammate Jake Cannon already 27 points back in second! Brazilian sensation Bernardo Tiburcio is third for the Yamaha 115 M78 Motorsport team, although he probably hasn’t sampled sand like he’ll find at Riola until now!

It’s a little tighter at the top of the EMX125 European Championship Presented by FMF Racing standings, as Norman KTM Factory Rookies teamster Moritz Ernecker holds just a five-point lead over his teammate and fellow Austrian Ricardo Bauer, who took the win in Switzerland. TMX Compétition KTM rider Liam Bruneau took the second race win at Frauenfeld, and sits third in the series, a point ahead of fellow Frenchman Sleny Goyer for Yamaha Europe Monster Energy MJC. Top Italian Andrea Uccellini will be the crowd favourite as he lies fifth for TM Moto CRD Motorsport.

The contrast between this GP and the previous one at Frauenfeld could not be bigger, as we prepare for a weekend of dancing in the dunes at the MXGP of Sardegna, bringing you the next chapter in the already epic 2026 season!