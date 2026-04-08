Phoenix Racing Honda and Chase Landers Mutually Part Ways, Eﬀective Immediately

David Eller (Owner, Phoenix Racing Honda)

“Phoenix Racing has always put a lot of energy and resources into developing that ‘next generation,’ and the 250 A class of GNCC has been a big part of that over the last few years. After an impressive rookie season in the class, we were excited to work with Chase Landers and help build his career into the pro ranks. While the start of this season hasn’t been ideal, we’re still proud of the grit Chase has shown by putting himself at the top of the points standings after Round 4. While my team would have liked to continue our story together, I respect Chase’s need to make a change. We’ll see him at the next round, the round after that, and for years to come…because he has staying power in this series. From the entire Phoenix team, we wish him the best of luck and success moving forward.”

Chase Landers

“I entered 2026 with the highest expectations after my rookie season and was excited to make a big change in my program by aligning with the Phoenix Racing Honda team as my ambitions continued to grow. However, through the first few rounds, things haven’t gone as planned, and I feel it’s best to follow my instincts and make a change. I’m extremely grateful for the time, eﬀort, and support this team has given me. I know David Eller and everyone at Phoenix Racing Honda have always wanted the best for me, and by agreeing to part ways, I think it shows just how much they truly want to see me achieve my goals, no matter what path that takes.”

With Round 5 just under two weeks away at a new venue for the series, Phoenix Racing Honda will continue forward with its four-rider roster, including recent XC2 race winner Gus Riordan, 2022 XC1 Champion Jordan Ashburn, team veteran and XC1 race winner Mike Witkowski, and three-time WXC Champion Tayla Jones.