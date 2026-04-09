Drew Adams is IN for the Nashville Supercross in his home state this weekend. Adams suffered a thumb injury at the Daytona SX. He finished 6-22 in his two 250SX starts so far this season, winning his first career heat race at the Daytona SX before a crash and thumb injury resulted in a DNF in the main event. Adams sits 21st in points entering this weekend.

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team confirmed Adams will be back in action this weekend, racing alongside Seth Hammaker and fill-in rider Nick Romano.

Iain Southwell, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team manager, said the following in Thursday night's press release: