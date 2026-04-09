Drew Adams In for Nashville SX In Home State
Drew Adams is IN for the Nashville Supercross in his home state this weekend. Adams suffered a thumb injury at the Daytona SX. He finished 6-22 in his two 250SX starts so far this season, winning his first career heat race at the Daytona SX before a crash and thumb injury resulted in a DNF in the main event. Adams sits 21st in points entering this weekend.
The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team confirmed Adams will be back in action this weekend, racing alongside Seth Hammaker and fill-in rider Nick Romano.
Iain Southwell, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team manager, said the following in Thursday night's press release:
“We know Seth’s window to capitalize is narrowing, but his consistency has been exactly what we’re looking for. He’s riding strong, and we expect him to leave everything out on the track in Nashville. Nick continues to make solid progress, and if he keeps building on this momentum, he’s more than capable of delivering another top-10 finish this weekend. We’re happy to have Drew back under the tent and we hope that the hometown crowd will be the boost he needs to get back up to speed.”