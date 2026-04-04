Jo Shimoda Suffers DNF in 250SX East Heat Race at St. Louis SX Showdown [Update: OUT for LCQ]

Unfortunately, we might be down to a two-horse race for this 2026 250SX East Division title.

Cole Davies entered the sixth round of 250SX East—tonight’s second of three 250SX East/West Showdown races of the ’26 SX season—with a nine-point lead on Seth Hammaker and a 14-point lead on Jo Shimoda.

But when the 250SX East heat race dropped the gate tonight in the main program, and it was Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker out front while, Jo Shimoda was collected in a multiple rider collision in the first rhythm section. The collision sent the #30 to the ground hard as he was favoring his left leg. It looked like his left leg got clipped by Luke Clout as the riders navigated the first lap chaos. The red flag came out, pausing the racing action to allow the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to the #30. Shimoda was helped onto the back of the medical cart as he sat up and, again, favored his left leg as the medical cart drove off.

Shimoda went to the medical truck and his status for the LCQ is TBD.