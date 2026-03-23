Weege Show: Post Birmingham Supercross with Cole Davies (Did He Win?)

Jason Weigandt walks and talks and catches up with the winner of the 250 East West Showdown in Alabama....Cole Davies!? Yes, Haiden Deegan was penalized one position for going from one split lane to another and that gifted the win to Cole. Although it doesn't quite feel right because Cole wasn't happy with his riding, and Deegan basically cooked up the whole 250 field.

Presented by RaceTech.com 's fabulous Gold Valves and Motosport.com/win. Go there to get a shot at winning the Ultimate Race Bike.