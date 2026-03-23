Round ten of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Birmingham SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) was credited with the 250SX East/West Showdown win after a one-position penalty to Haiden Deegan. In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the main event win.

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.