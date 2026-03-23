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Watch: Birmingham SX Video Highlights

March 23, 2026, 9:35am
Watch: Birmingham SX Video Highlights
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round ten of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Birmingham SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) was credited with the 250SX East/West Showdown win after a one-position penalty to Haiden Deegan. In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence (Honda) took the main event win.

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

250SX

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX Showdown

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:50.913 3.643 52.610 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:47.270 52.604 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:51.703 0.791 53.113 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:52.193 0.490 53.020 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:58.222 6.030 53.188 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:43.054 51.783 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:45.445 2.391 51.275 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 22:18.842 33.397 52.396 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:25.912 7.071 53.058 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:27.871 1.959 53.274 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results

Supercross 2026 - Round 10 Birmingham | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/21/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 10 Birmingham | SuperMotocross 2026

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