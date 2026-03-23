Another Triumph Milestone: Smith Lands First 450SX Top Ten Finish in Birmingham
Jordon Smith has landed another milestone for the Triumph Racing team. The long-time pro racer but rookie in 450SX, landed his—and the Triumph brand’s –first 450SX top ten finish at the Birmingham SX. Smith came through tenth in the 450SX main event but was credited with ninth after a one-position penalty to Garrett Marchbanks.
Smith finished eighth in the third and final sprint race at the Indianapolis SX but finished 11th overall. The North Carolina native has continued to work back up to speed after joining the series at round seven following off-season shoulder surgery. His finishes in his first four races of the season are: 19.17, 11, and 9.
Smith, who also earned the Triumph brand's first 250SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross win last year at the Glendale SX, said the following in the post-race release:
"We took another step in the right direction tonight. We have got better each week across the last four races, so we will try to maintain that momentum. I was much more in the mix in the main event and that's a positive to take into this week's work."
Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America, said:
“Jordon had a great day and secured our first top ten in the 450SX class, which is a great step forward for us as a team, Triumph and also Jordon."
Smith posted on Instagram:
"First top 10 in the 450 class for me and the team. We are making strides in the right direction and just need to keep pushing.
See you guys in Detroit 🤘🏼"
Birmingham - 450SX Main EventMarch 21, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:43.054
|51.783
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Ken Roczen
|21:45.445
|2.391
|51.275
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Eli Tomac
|22:18.842
|33.397
|52.396
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|22:25.912
|7.071
|53.058
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|22:27.871
|1.959
|53.274
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|6
|Cooper Webb
|22:30.606
|2.736
|52.975
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Jorge Prado
|22:31.153
|0.547
|52.565
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|8
|Colt Nichols
|21:48.273
|1 Lap
|53.204
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|Jordon Smith
|21:59.549
|5.447
|53.670
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 450-X
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|21:54.102
|5.830
|53.015
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450SR