Earning three straight runner-up finishes in the opening phase of the 2026 250SX West Division Supercross Championship, Levi Kitchen tapped a higher gear at the latest round of the fray when the Washington State native battled ferociously with championship leader Haiden Deegan at the Seattle Supercross. Pushed on mightily by the roaring Lumen Field faithful, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider raced to a second place finish in the Pacific Northwest.

“I think that’s the race everyone has been waiting for,” said Kitchen afterward. “I’m bummed I couldn’t get it done for the hometown, but I rode my heart out and Deegan did too. That had to be the coolest race of my life. We were going at it the whole time. Thanks to everyone here in Seattle, they were amazing. That was fun.”

This Saturday Kitchen will line up for the 250SX East/West Showdown round set for Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Finishing up a week of testing and training back in Florida, Kitchen talked about his season thus far.

“I am actually over at Nick Romano’s place right now,” said Kitchen a few days out from the Birmingham round. “We got a bunch of rain in Florida, so I came out here this morning and drained some puddles. It was the only thing rideable, so we just started and it just kind of got my day going. I love it here. I like it a lot. First I was in Louisiana and got used to the humidity. Then I moved to Florida. I’m used to it all. I’ve been around here for probably five years now. I like it. I think when racing is all done and everything like that, I would like to have a place out here somewhere. I like it. The weather can be kind of brutal. It can be hot.”