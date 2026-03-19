What Can Riders Expect in Year Three of Supercross in Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama, hosts round 10 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The de facto replacement for what used to be an Atlanta round of the series has been a success the first two visits. Birmingham is a more intimate venue than most, a stadium that is built in a similar fashion to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. The dirt is fantastic, though, with orange clay that sets up for great racing. The outdoor aspect always leaves weather to chance, though, and we dodged a serious bullet in 2024. We are once again catching a break as early week weather had lows below freezing. By Saturday, that all changes and we are going to touch 80 degrees before sundown! With outdoor venues, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail. Let’s be thankful we are the former this weekend because we have a gauntlet of outdoor venues in April. What about the track, you ask? Let’s check it out.

The start spans the entire length of the stadium, albeit a smaller stadium floor than most. That lessens the importance of gate position and allows riders to choose the better rut versus solely being concerned with where on the gate they line up.

A long-left hand 180 leads into an immediate rhythm section alongside the home sideline. The ideal line will be to straighten this angled double (apex early and draw a straight line versus following the curve of the jump). Upon landing riders can triple over the 5-foot reverse ski jump, then go 3-3 into the next corner. If for some reason that line doesn’t pan out, the next best line will be to quickly dispatch the first jump, then go 2-3-3-2 into the next 180. The only reason I could see that line being in play is if the first jump is too small to double from.

Coming back the other direction is the only whoops section of the Birmingham layout. This looks to be the 9-whoop variety and I would expect those inclined to jump to be able to by main event time. They would want to stick to the very low line in the berm, shorten the distance covered and then execute a 3-3-3 and out.

A 180 bowl berm slingshots riders back the other way into five similarly built jumps. A 3-2 option is usually the fastest way here but if the corner deteriorates, riders will revert back to a 2-3, especially the 250’s. The sneaky line here is those that are jumping the whoops can go inside after the whoops and go 1-2-2 and significantly shorten the racetrack. It sounds slow on paper but can be effective in the right circumstances.