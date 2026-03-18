Lapped traffic remains a hot topic in Monster Energy AMA Supercross following Indianapolis, where Eli Tomac had to walk back his thoughts from a press conference for the first time in his career. He was mad about being blocked by Kevin Moranz and nearly taken down by Vince Friese! Jason Weigandt talks to Moranz and drops some knowledge on how difficult it is to fix the problem.

Presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Motosport Training.