450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Watch: Daytona SX Video Highlights

March 2, 2026, 12:25pm
Watch: Daytona SX Video Highlights
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round eight of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Daytona SX as Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) won the 250SX East Division main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. It was Tomac's eighth Daytona 450SX win, which a remarkable feat.

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

250SX

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East

February 28, 2026
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:56.043 1:19.024 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Cole Davies Cole Davies 17:00.282 4.240 1:18.693 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
3 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 17:10.608 10.326 1:19.968 Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 17:16.986 6.378 1:19.841 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 17:19.163 2.177 1:20.175 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX

Supercross

Daytona - 450SX

February 28, 2026
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:56.314 1:17.257 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:57.643 1.330 1:17.891 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:08.564 10.922 1:18.391 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:15.829 7.265 1:18.747 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 22:27.754 11.925 1:19.789 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
Supercross 2026 - Round 8 Daytona | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/28/26 | Motorsports on NBC

2026 SMX Insider Post Race Show: Round #8 Daytona, Florida | Daytona International Speedway

