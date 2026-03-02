Watch: Daytona SX Video Highlights
March 2, 2026, 12:25pm
Round eight of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Daytona SX as Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) won the 250SX East Division main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. It was Tomac's eighth Daytona 450SX win, which a remarkable feat.
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Daytona - 250SX EastFebruary 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|16:56.043
|1:19.024
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Cole Davies
|17:00.282
|4.240
|1:18.693
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Pierce Brown
|17:10.608
|10.326
|1:19.968
|Sandy, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|17:16.986
|6.378
|1:19.841
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|17:19.163
|2.177
|1:20.175
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX
Supercross
Daytona - 450SXFebruary 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:56.314
|1:17.257
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:57.643
|1.330
|1:17.891
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|22:08.564
|10.922
|1:18.391
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|22:15.829
|7.265
|1:18.747
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|22:27.754
|11.925
|1:19.789
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R