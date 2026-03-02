Round eight of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Daytona SX as Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) won the 250SX East Division main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. It was Tomac's eighth Daytona 450SX win, which a remarkable feat.

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.