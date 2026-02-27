Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
Weege Show: Daytona Steve Show with Webb, MC, RC, JB, AP, Cheap Tips and More

February 27, 2026, 10:00pm
Weege Show: Daytona Steve Show with Webb, MC, RC, JB, AP, Cheap Tips and More
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Yeah! Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes team up to preview the 2026 Daytona Supercross, with check ins with some of the biggest names in the sport plus Weege's favorite topic: ways to save money! Guests include Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton, Joey Savatgy, Christian Craig, Colt Nichols, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath plus Rich and Jordi from Star Racing Yamaha. All presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Hunter Lawrence now has the red plate on his Honda, can Jo Shimoda get one on his?

