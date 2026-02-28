SHOEI Drops VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart MS27 Limited Edition Helmet

CALABASAS, California. (February 27, 2026) Helmet House, the exclusive U.S. distributor of SHOEI helmets, today announced the launch of the SHOEI VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition, a signature off-road helmet inspired by Malcolm Stewart’s iconic number 27 and built on SHOEI’s premium VFX-EVO platform.

Designed for riders who demand professional-level protection and stability in the most aggressive conditions, the VFX-EVO combines SHOEI’s advanced shell and impact management technologies with wind tunnel-tested ventilation.

Built on the VFX-EVO platform

At the core of the VFX-EVO is SHOEI’s Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ shell construction combined with the Motion Energy Distribution System (M.E.D.S.), engineered to reduce rotational acceleration energy in an impact while maintaining SHOEI’s lightweight, performance-driven feel.

Design Collaboration with Malcolm Stewart

The VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition graphic was developed through a collaborative process with Malcolm Stewart, the artist, and the SHOEI team to authentically capture this unique design. Working from the original concept, SHOEI’s factory in Japan meticulously translated the detailed artwork into a production-ready finish, faithfully recreating the layered graphics and integrating Malcolm’s official sponsor logos into the final design with the same precision and craftsmanship applied to every handmade SHOEI helmet.

VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart MS 27 Limited Edition