SHOEI Drops VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart MS27 Limited Edition Helmet
CALABASAS, California. (February 27, 2026) Helmet House, the exclusive U.S. distributor of SHOEI helmets, today announced the launch of the SHOEI VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition, a signature off-road helmet inspired by Malcolm Stewart’s iconic number 27 and built on SHOEI’s premium VFX-EVO platform.
Designed for riders who demand professional-level protection and stability in the most aggressive conditions, the VFX-EVO combines SHOEI’s advanced shell and impact management technologies with wind tunnel-tested ventilation.
Built on the VFX-EVO platform
At the core of the VFX-EVO is SHOEI’s Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ shell construction combined with the Motion Energy Distribution System (M.E.D.S.), engineered to reduce rotational acceleration energy in an impact while maintaining SHOEI’s lightweight, performance-driven feel.
Design Collaboration with Malcolm Stewart
The VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition graphic was developed through a collaborative process with Malcolm Stewart, the artist, and the SHOEI team to authentically capture this unique design. Working from the original concept, SHOEI’s factory in Japan meticulously translated the detailed artwork into a production-ready finish, faithfully recreating the layered graphics and integrating Malcolm’s official sponsor logos into the final design with the same precision and craftsmanship applied to every handmade SHOEI helmet.
Key features
- Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ shell construction
- M.E.D.S. impact management system
- Dual-layer, multi-density EPS liner
- 3D Max-Dry interior system, removable and washable
- Superior ventilation performance tuned for off-road effort
- Emergency Quick Release System (E.Q.R.S.)
- Safety standards: Snell M2025D and DOT-218 approved
Color, sizes, and pricing
The VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition is available in MS-27 TC-5 in sizes XS to XXL, with an MSRP of $799.99.
Availability
The VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition is available through authorized SHOEI dealers in the United States and online via SHOEI’s U.S. website operated by Helmet House.
About SHOEI
SHOEI is a premium helmet manufacturer recognized for its commitment to performance, safety, and precision craftsmanship. Every SHOEI helmet is designed, engineered, and handmade in Japan, where skilled technicians oversee each step of the production process from shell molding and assembly to painting and final inspection. This hands-on approach ensures strict quality control and consistent fit, finish, and performance, supported by decades of in-house research and development across both street and off-road categories.
About Helmet House:
With a legacy spanning over five decades, Helmet House has established itself as a trusted name in the motorcycle industry by specializing in premium market-leading helmets and riding gear. Helmet House is the exclusive US distributor for SHOEI Helmets, Sidi Boots, Fasthouse, Tourmaster, Cortech, NORU, Kriega, Quad Lock and Insta360. In addition, Helmet House distributes the following premium brands: HJC, Alpinestars, Molecule, Sena, Cardo, and 100%. Helmet House has been the go-to helmet and riding gear distributor for US dealers since 1969.