Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Live Now
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX LCQ Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Grant Harlan
  3. Mitchell Harrison
Full Results
250SX East LCQ Results
  1. Henry Miller
  2. Landon Hartz
  3. Jeremy Hand
Full Results
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

SHOEI Drops VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart MS27 Limited Edition Helmet

February 28, 2026, 12:00pm

CALABASAS, California. (February 27, 2026) Helmet House, the exclusive U.S. distributor of SHOEI helmets, today announced the launch of the SHOEI VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition, a signature off-road helmet inspired by Malcolm Stewart’s iconic number 27 and built on SHOEI’s premium VFX-EVO platform.

Designed for riders who demand professional-level protection and stability in the most aggressive conditions, the VFX-EVO combines SHOEI’s advanced shell and impact management technologies with wind tunnel-tested ventilation.

Built on the VFX-EVO platform

At the core of the VFX-EVO is SHOEI’s Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ shell construction combined with the Motion Energy Distribution System (M.E.D.S.), engineered to reduce rotational acceleration energy in an impact while maintaining SHOEI’s lightweight, performance-driven feel.

Design Collaboration with Malcolm Stewart

The VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition graphic was developed through a collaborative process with Malcolm Stewart, the artist, and the SHOEI team to authentically capture this unique design. Working from the original concept, SHOEI’s factory in Japan meticulously translated the detailed artwork into a production-ready finish, faithfully recreating the layered graphics and integrating Malcolm’s official sponsor logos into the final design with the same precision and craftsmanship applied to every handmade SHOEI helmet.

VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart MS 27 Limited Edition

  • 0146-2005-03_top
    0146-2005-03_top Press Release
  • 0146-2005-03_rear
    0146-2005-03_rear Press Release
  • 0146-2005-03
    0146-2005-03 Press Release
  • DSC01088
    DSC01088 Press Release
  • DSC01036
    DSC01036 Press Release
  • DSC01011
    DSC01011 Press Release
  • DSC01080
    DSC01080 Press Release
  • DSC01140
    DSC01140 Press Release
  • DSC01044
    DSC01044 Press Release
  • DSC01086
    DSC01086 Press Release

Key features

  • Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ shell construction
  • M.E.D.S. impact management system
  • Dual-layer, multi-density EPS liner
  • 3D Max-Dry interior system, removable and washable
  • Superior ventilation performance tuned for off-road effort
  • Emergency Quick Release System (E.Q.R.S.)
  • Safety standards: Snell M2025D and DOT-218 approved

Color, sizes, and pricing

The VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition is available in MS-27 TC-5 in sizes XS to XXL, with an MSRP of $799.99.

Availability

The VFX-EVO Malcolm Stewart M.S. Twenty Seven Limited Edition is available through authorized SHOEI dealers in the United States and online via SHOEI’s U.S. website operated by Helmet House.

About SHOEI

SHOEI is a premium helmet manufacturer recognized for its commitment to performance, safety, and precision craftsmanship. Every SHOEI helmet is designed, engineered, and handmade in Japan, where skilled technicians oversee each step of the production process from shell molding and assembly to painting and final inspection. This hands-on approach ensures strict quality control and consistent fit, finish, and performance, supported by decades of in-house research and development across both street and off-road categories.

About Helmet House:

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Helmet House has established itself as a trusted name in the motorcycle industry by specializing in premium market-leading helmets and riding gear. Helmet House is the exclusive US distributor for SHOEI Helmets, Sidi Boots, Fasthouse, Tourmaster, Cortech, NORU, Kriega, Quad Lock and Insta360. In addition, Helmet House distributes the following premium brands: HJC, Alpinestars, Molecule, Sena, Cardo, and 100%. Helmet House has been the go-to helmet and riding gear distributor for US dealers since 1969.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted