Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Arlington
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
How Many Times Has Eli Tomac Won the Daytona Supercross?

February 27, 2026, 8:00am
How Many Times Has Eli Tomac Won the Daytona Supercross?
Daytona, FL DaytonaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many Times Has Eli Tomac Won the Daytona Supercross?

Following the completion of the seventh round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the championship is set to race in Florida's Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. We go from Cooper Webb's best venue (AT&T Stadium) to Eli Tomac's best venue (Dayton International Speedway).

How many wins does Tomac have at "DayTomac"?

In total, Tomac has 11 450SX main event starts, with seven total main event wins. And even crazier, Tomac’s worst finish was a fourth at his very first 450SX start at the venue. It was the only time he has finished off the 450SX podium at Daytona!

While he missed the 2025 Daytona SX after his broken leg at the Tampa SX forced him out of the championship, between 2016 and 2023, Tomac won seven of the eight 450SX main events raced at the speedway. 

With Jett Lawrence (2024 Daytona SX winner) out for this season with an ankle injury, Roczen ('25 winner) is the only other active 450SX winner at this venue. 

One final note: Cooper Webb has finished P2 in 450SX five different years at the speedway. In his eight 450SX starts at the speedway, Webb has finished second or third in seven of those years!

Eli Tomac

Eli Tomac

Cortez, CO United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 2, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 4, 2023 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 5, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 6, 2021 Kawasaki KX450
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 7, 2020 Kawasaki KX450
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 9, 2019 Kawasaki KX450
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 10, 2018 Kawasaki KX450F
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 11, 2017 Kawasaki KX450F
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 5, 2016 Kawasaki KX450F
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 7, 2015 Honda CRF450R
4
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 9, 2013 Honda CRF450R
Cooper Webb

Cooper Webb

Newport, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 1, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 2, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 4, 2023 KTM 450 SX-F
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 5, 2022 KTM 450 SX-F
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 6, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
3
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 7, 2020 KTM 450 SX-F
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 9, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
3
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 10, 2018 Yamaha YZ450F
