The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 21, as AT&T Stadium hosts the Arlington Supercross.
Check out how to watch round seventh below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Arlington for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for round seven: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Arlington also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
ArlingtonKTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 21
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveFebruary 21 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveFebruary 21 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveFebruary 21 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio Only)LiveFebruary 21 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveFebruary 21 - 7:00 PM
-
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Arlington250SX East
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 21
Local Time () Track Time (CST) Thursday 12:00pm – 4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 12:30pm – 3:30pm 12:30pm – 3:30pm Sound Testing 1:00pm – 4:00pm 1:00pm – 4:00pm Technical inspection 8:00am – 11:00pm 8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 8:00am – 6:00pm 8:00am – 6:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 11:00am 8:00am – 11:00am AMA Registration 10:00am – 10:30am 10:00am – 10:30am Rider Track Walk 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 10:45am – 11:00am 10:45am – 11:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 7:30am 7:30am Working Paddock Hours 10:00am 10:00am Saturday Autogate Closes 12:00pm – 3:15pm 12:00pm – 3:15pm Race Day Live 11:00am 11:00am FanFest/Doors Open 5:00pm 5:00pm FanFest Close 11:30am – 11:42am 11:30am – 11:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:47am – 11:59am 11:47am – 11:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:04pm – 12:16pm 12:04pm – 12:16pm 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:21pm – 12:33pm 12:21pm – 12:33pm 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:38pm – 12:50pm 12:38pm – 12:50pm 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 12:55pm – 1:07pm 12:55pm – 1:07pm 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 1:12pm – 1:22pm 1:12pm – 1:22pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1:22pm – 1:32pm 1:22pm – 1:32pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:32pm – 2:10pm 1:32pm – 2:10pm Track Maintenance 2:10pm – 2:22pm 2:10pm – 2:22pm 250 Group C Qualifying 2:27pm – 2:39pm 2:27pm – 2:39pm 250 Group B Qualifying 2:44pm – 2:56pm 2:44pm – 2:56pm 250 Group A Qualifying 3:01pm – 3:13pm 3:01pm – 3:13pm 450 Group A Qualifying 3:18pm – 3:30pm 3:18pm – 3:30pm 450 Group B Qualifying 3:35pm – 3:47pm 3:35pm – 3:47pm 450 Group C Qualifying 3:52pm – 4:02pm 3:52pm – 4:02pm KTM Junior Racing Qualifying 4:02pm – 4:12pm 4:02pm – 4:12pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:12pm – 4:22pm 4:12pm – 4:22pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:22pm – 5:15pm 4:22pm – 5:15pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm – 6:06pm 5:30pm – 6:06pm Opening Ceremonies 6:06pm – 6:14pm 6:06pm – 6:14pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:20pm – 6:28pm 6:20pm – 6:28pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:34pm – 6:42pm 6:34pm – 6:42pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 6:48pm – 6:56pm 6:48pm – 6:56pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 7:02pm – 7:08pm 7:02pm – 7:08pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders 7:08pm – 7:17pm 7:08pm – 7:17pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 7:17pm – 7:21pm 7:17pm – 7:21pm Track Maintenance 7:21pm – 7:28pm 7:21pm – 7:28pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 7:33pm – 7:40pm 7:33pm – 7:40pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 7:40pm – 7:51pm 7:40pm – 7:51pm Track Maintenance 7:51pm – 7:54pm 7:51pm – 7:54pm 250 Sighting Lap 7:56pm – 8:13pm 7:56pm – 8:13pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 8:13pm – 8:21pm 8:13pm – 8:21pm 250 Victory Circle 8:21pm – 8:24pm 8:21pm – 8:24pm Track Maintenance 8:24pm – 8:27pm 8:24pm – 8:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 8:29pm – 8:51pm 8:29pm – 8:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 8:51pm – 9:00pm 8:51pm – 9:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Arlington, Texas (Central time).
Other Links
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the races, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Arlington Supercross
Arlington Supercross Race Center
Arlington Supercross Injury Report
Arlington Supercross Entry Lists
Arlington - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 21, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|22
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|35
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 21, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows
Other Info
AT&T Stadium
Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for round seven.
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|124
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|123
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|113
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|113
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|106
2025 250SX East Division Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|180
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|177
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|173
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|137
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|131