Tight Points
Just one week after crashing in the first turn and finishing twelfth in Glendale, Eli Tomac rebounded and won his third race of the season in Seattle. Tomac now sits just one point back of Hunter Lawrence, who finished fourth on the night. Tied for third, 11 points back of Lawrence, are Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb. With the points this tight there’s no telling who will end up where when the dust settles in Arlington. Who will control the series, and who will hold third? -Aaron Hansel
Pushing Forward
Dylan Ferrandis has gone 9, 9, 11, 10, 9, 9 to start the season. On Friday in Seattle his team manager, Josh Wisenor, said Ferandis and the team needed to start focusing on moving Ferrandis closer toward the top five. Ferrandis has been remarkably consistent, but can he break that consistency in a positive way in Arlington by inching closer to a top five finish? -Hansel
- Supercross
ArlingtonKTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 21
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveFebruary 21 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveFebruary 21 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveFebruary 21 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio Only)LiveFebruary 21 - 7:00 PM
-
The King of Cowboys Stadium
Cooper Webb was arguably the best we’ve seen him all season in Seattle. Yes, he won the Triple Crown in Houston, but in Seattle he was on a higher level—he led a ton of laps and battled for the win. Well, we’re now headed into Arlington, one of Webb’s best venues ever. Will Webb, fresh off a great ride in Seattle, get back in the winner’s circle in Texas? -Hansel
Movin’ On Up
We’ve seen a lot of racing from Jordon Smith, who’s been pro since 2015, but one thing we’ve never seen him do is race a 450. That will change in Arlington, where he's supposed to make his debut in the 450 class with Triumph. This is also Smith’s first race back since hurting his shoulder at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. How will Smith fare in his first race aboard the big bike? -Hansel
Time to Shine
Except for his win at Anaheim 2, we haven’t seen Chase Sexton’s best stuff so far in 2026. A learning period on a new bike with a new team is to be expected, but at the same time, you’d expect a talent like Sexton to be on, or closer to, the podium. Since winning at A2 he’s finished fifth, seventh, and fifth. He’s better than that, and it will show at some point, but if you’re Sexton, you’re hoping it happens sooner rather than later. -Hansel
Dawn of the East
The season opener happened in January in Anaheim, but we’ll get to see the dawn of another season this weekend in Arlington when the gate drops on the first 250SX East Division race of the year. It should be good too, as we’ll get to see how guys like Seth Hammaker, Nate Thrasher, Jo Shimoda, Cole Davies, Dax Bennick, Coty Schock, Drew Adams, Pierce Brown, Jalek Swoll, and more stack up against each other. What’re your predictions on this new season? -Hansel
Shimoda’s Back!
Jo Shimoda fractured and displaced two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck before the season, and until recently, we weren’t sure when he’d be back. But earlier this week Honda dropped the news that Shimoda’s recovery has gone very well, and he’s planning on competing this weekend in Arlington. That’s great news for Shimoda, the championship itself, and of course the fans. The more talent on the gate, the better the racing! -Hansel
Join The Club
Four different riders have won so far this season in only six races. But none of them have been points leader Hunter Lawrence. It’s about time Hunter adds his name to the list, however once he does, it's possible he goes on a roll and keeps right on winning. The last thing his competition wants to do is give him the confidence to win. Sarah Whitmore
Rebound
Ken Roczen had another great ride going in Seattle, and at one point looked like he could even take over the red plate. But then Hunter Lawrence got into him, and they both hit the ground, resulting in a tenth place for Ken. Hunter has since apologized but the damage was done. Kenny now sits 11 points back in the championship. Can he make up some of those points this weekend? -Whitmore
Old vs Young
The 250 East Division looks to be a matchup of the veterans, like Seth Hammaker, Pierce Brown, and Jo Shimoda against guys like Cole Davies and Drew Adams who made their supercross debut last year. Also, Caden Dudney will be make his pro supercross debut this weekend in Arlington, along with a few other riders. The biggest thing is none of these guys have ever won a supercross championship before. So, come May a first-time champion will be crowned, who will it be? -Whitmore