Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Arlington Injury Report: Prado, Cochran Out; Craig, Smith, Shimoda In

February 19, 2026, 11:00am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Arlington, Texas. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia went down hard at A1 and sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. We do not have a timetable on his return yet.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season with a broken wrist, sustained on press day before A1. After Bloss’ teammate, Mitchell Oldenburg, went out with injury a week later in San Diego, Liqui Moly Beta made the decision to withdraw from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out

Clason broke his collarbone in multiple spots when he crashed in Houston. He’ll miss multiple rounds.

Christian Craig – Fingers | In

Craig got caught up in a first turn crash with Jason Anderson in his heat race in Seattle. He sustained fractures in his ring and pinky fingers, causing him to pull out for the night. He’ll be back at it in Arlington.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner is currently out with a fractured hand, sustained on press day before Houston. He’ll be back at some point this season, but at the moment we do not have a return date. 

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire had a small crash while practicing before Seattle in which his handlebars came down on his foot. It broke two of his metatarsals and displaced another. He’s out for Arlington.

Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow broke his collarbone, several broken ribs, and sustained a torn coracoclavicular ligament in San Diego. He’s had surgery and is on the mend. 

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle shortly before the season started. He’ll miss roughly three months. 

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller went down hard in Glendale, sustaining a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg suffered a concussion and broke his left arm in three places during qualifying in San Diego. Liqui Moly Beta has since withdrawn from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado crashed in qualifying in Seattle and hurt his shoulder. He’s dealt with shoulder injuries before, and while no major injuries have been determined, he is dealing with excessive swelling and irritation in his shoulder joint. He’ll miss Arlington but could return as early as Daytona.

Joey Savatgy – Toe | In

A broken toe, sustained in Houston, is making shifting painful for Savatgy, although he won’t be missing any races because of it. 

Jordon Smith – Shoulder | In

Smith hasn’t raced since sustaining a shoulder injury at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. He’s making his return to racing in Arlington, where he’ll be making his 450SX debut.

Casey Cochran
Casey Cochran Cudby

250SX East Division

Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out

Cochran broke his collarbone at Baker’s Factory while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division championship. He’ll be back at some point, but for now he’s out.

Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung | Out

Linville crashed while preparing for the start of the 250SX East Division and sustained “five broken ribs, grade three lacerated liver, and a small collapsed lung.” In an Instagram post Linville said he plans on coming back before the end of the season.

Jo Shimoda – Back | In

Shimoda is planning to compete in Arlington after he fractured and displaced two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck before the season.

Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda Cudby

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division will resume racing on March 21 in Birmingham, Alabama, in 250SX East/West Showdown format.

Max Anstie – Appendix

Anstie finished third in the 250SX main event Saturday then underwent emergency appendix surgery earlier this week. 

Julien Beaumer – Back

Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms

Bourdon sustained ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists while practicing during the week before Glendale. 

Jack Chambers – Wrist

Chambers is out with a broken wrist, sustained while practicing. 

Ty Freehill – Wrist

Freehill dislocated his wrist in his heat race at A2 and hasn’t raced since.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder

Hymas is revering after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.

Dilan Schwartz – Back, Rib

Schwartz broke a rib and sustained two broken vertebrae during qualifying in Houston. 

