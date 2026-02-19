The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Arlington, Texas. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia went down hard at A1 and sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. We do not have a timetable on his return yet.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season with a broken wrist, sustained on press day before A1. After Bloss’ teammate, Mitchell Oldenburg, went out with injury a week later in San Diego, Liqui Moly Beta made the decision to withdraw from the rest of the supercross season to focus on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out

Clason broke his collarbone in multiple spots when he crashed in Houston. He’ll miss multiple rounds.

Christian Craig – Fingers | In

Craig got caught up in a first turn crash with Jason Anderson in his heat race in Seattle. He sustained fractures in his ring and pinky fingers, causing him to pull out for the night. He’ll be back at it in Arlington.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner is currently out with a fractured hand, sustained on press day before Houston. He’ll be back at some point this season, but at the moment we do not have a return date.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire had a small crash while practicing before Seattle in which his handlebars came down on his foot. It broke two of his metatarsals and displaced another. He’s out for Arlington.