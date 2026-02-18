Jason Weigandt provides the final word on Seattle and Monster Energy AMA Supecross. Drew Adams joins us this week to talk about how his prep has been going leading into the first 250SX East Division round this weekend in Arlington. In the 450 class, Eli Tomac has once again shown that he is a dominant force finding lines on a rutted Seattle track that no one could have foreseen. Finally...we dive into the reoccurring topic of: What is going on with Chase Sexton? All of this and more (injury updates, etc.) on this weeks episode of Weege Show Wednesday.

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey. Video: Jason Weigandt Edit: Rob Filebark