Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Weege Show Wednesday: Why Better is Worse, Tomac's Surge, Drew Adams Reports

February 18, 2026, 8:10pm
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt provides the final word on Seattle and Monster Energy AMA Supecross. Drew Adams joins us this week to talk about how his prep has been going leading into the first 250SX East Division round this weekend in Arlington. In the 450 class, Eli Tomac has once again shown that he is a dominant force finding lines on a rutted Seattle track that no one could have foreseen. Finally...we dive into the reoccurring topic of: What is going on with Chase Sexton? All of this and more (injury updates, etc.) on this weeks episode of Weege Show Wednesday.

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motorsports, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey. Video: Jason Weigandt Edit: Rob Filebark

